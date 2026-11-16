Atlético Madrid captain Lola Gallardo announced her arrival on OnlyFans on 24 September 2026 while continuing her career in Spain's Liga F.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper, part of Lyon's 2020 Champions League-winning squad, said she would share training routines, match preparation and life beyond football.

Gallardo made the announcement on social media, offering supporters a closer view of a career that has included two Women's World Cups and five domestic trophies with Atlético. Rather than signalling retirement or a change of profession, the account adds another outlet for her experiences as a player.

She also remains central to Atlético's plans. In June, the club extended her contract until 30 June 2029, months before she revealed the OnlyFans venture.

Lola Gallardo Explains Her OnlyFans Plans

Gallardo said subscribers could expect insights into how she trains and prepares for matches, as well as everyday activities rarely seen by supporters. Cooking, padel, fashion and travel were among the personal interests mentioned in September coverage of her announcement.

'There is still much more to be done to bring fans closer to the players and stories behind the sport,' Gallardo said. She described her account as another way for supporters to 'follow my journey throughout the season'.

The distinction is important because OnlyFans is widely associated with sexually explicit content. It also hosts sporting and lifestyle creators. Gallardo's announced plans concerned football and her personal experiences, with no indication that she intended to publish explicit material.

In the September announcement, Gallardo said she was expecting a child with her wife, Cristina Vicente. She referred to the baby's arrival as part of her life she hoped to share. That was her position at the time, not confirmation of the family's circumstances in November.

Her decision has drawn criticism of the platform's wider business model. In an interview with Spanish publication Artículo14, author Mara Mariño questioned how recruiting sportswomen could help normalise OnlyFans. Her comments concerned the company, not any explicit content attributed to Gallardo.

Lola Gallardo's Atlético Career Continues Beyond OnlyFans

Atlético said on 4 June that Gallardo had made 267 official appearances, the most by any player in the club's women's team at that point. The club credited her with three league titles and two Copa de la Reina victories.

She spent the 2020-21 season at Lyon before returning to Atlético in August 2021. Lyon beat Wolfsburg 3-1 in the delayed 2019-20 Women's Champions League final on 30 August 2020. Gallardo was an unused substitute, a distinction that matters when describing her European title.

The Spanish goalkeeper also represented her country at the 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cups. Her experience now forms part of Atlético's effort to return to European competition after missing qualification for the 2026-27 season.

Gallardo identified the 2027-28 Champions League as a target when describing the journey she hoped to document. It remains an ambition, not a qualification already secured.

She is joining a growing sporting presence on OnlyFans. On 7 May 2026, the company launched a dedicated sports community page and said more than 285 professional athletes were using its platform. That total was company-reported, not independently audited.

Among the athletes it named was French tennis player Chloe Paquet. Gallardo's account adds a prominent footballer to that group while her playing commitments remain with Atlético.