Wes Moore's memoir describes him grieving a soldier at his grandfather's funeral 11 days before the serviceman was killed. The timeline is at the centre of renewed scrutiny of the Maryland governor, after veterans questioned his account of being friends with the soldier in a report published on Sunday, 15 November 2026.

The Spotlight on Maryland investigation focuses on Army 1st Sgt Tobias 'Toby' Meister, whom Moore described as a friend in his 2015 memoir, The Work: Searching for a Life That Matters.

Moore wrote about grieving Meister at his grandfather's funeral on 17 December 2005. Meister was killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan on 28 December, 11 days later. Moore has said he did not learn of the death until returning to Afghanistan in January 2006.

The discrepancy had previously attracted scrutiny. New interviews with Meister's widow and military colleagues have raised further questions about how well the two men knew each other, and what contact they had.

Widow Says Moore Had Never Contacted Her

Alicia Meister told Spotlight she could not recall her husband mentioning Moore. She also said the governor had not contacted her in the two decades after her husband's death.

'I don't know who [Moore] is. I don't recall my late husband ever talking about him,' she said.

After reporters approached Moore's office, Alicia confirmed that he called her, paid his respects and apologised for not reaching out sooner.

She said she did not know why Moore had included Meister in his book, or whether any inaccuracies were intentional. She also acknowledged that trauma could affect someone's memory of dates.

The memoir describes Moore looking at his grandfather's casket and imagining Meister there. The passage places Moore's grief over the soldier's death before the date on which Meister was killed.

Veterans Challenge Claims of Friendship

Retired Army Lt Col Patrick 'Pete' Munster, who said he was with Meister during his final moments, questioned whether the two soldiers knew each other.

Munster disputed the suggestion that Meister had coordinated tactical operations with Moore. Moore's information operations duties, he said, were based more than 200 miles away.

Munster said that if the passage read to him really appeared in Moore's book, it made the governor a liar.

Retired Marine Cpl Gary Wayne Epperson, who was wounded in the same attack that killed Meister, also questioned how the pair could have known one another or coordinated routes.

Their accounts challenge Moore's recollections, but do not independently establish that he knowingly fabricated a friendship. The report's interviews raise questions about the men's relationship; they do not, on their own, resolve what Moore remembers or whether the memoir's account was deliberately false.

Moore Previously Explained Memoir Error

Moore addressed the timeline discrepancy in a June 2026 interview with The Baltimore Banner, attributing inaccuracies to poor editing and the effects of stress, grief and time on memory.

He also told the newspaper that he regarded Meister as a friend and recalled discussing convoy routes with him by satellite phone before his death.

Those earlier remarks show that Moore has publicly addressed the disputed passages. They do not, however, settle the military colleagues' objections or establish whether the two men had the relationship described in the memoir.

The dispute concerns the accuracy of Moore's published recollections, rather than whether he served in Afghanistan. The article says official Maryland records confirm his military service.

Spotlight said Moore and his office did not answer its questions about the latest allegations. His military service itself is not in dispute.

Alicia said she wanted her late husband removed from the controversy. Meister was killed in December 2005, nearly 21 years before the report was published.

'I still miss him,' she told Spotlight. 'It's still hard.'