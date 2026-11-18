US President Donald Trump praised Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s parents as 'great' during a dinner in Manila on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

He also complimented Marcos Jr.'s 'very good genetics', despite documented human rights abuses under his father's dictatorship.

The remarks came at a US-ASEAN dinner as Trump sought closer security and economic ties with Southeast Asian leaders. They drew attention to Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who imposed martial law in 1972 and ruled until the People Power uprising forced him from office in 1986.

The former president and his family fled to Hawaii following the uprising. His son now leads a country that maintains one of Washington's most important treaty alliances in the Pacific.

Donald Trump Praises Marcos Family Despite Dictatorship Record

'I just don't want to date myself, but I knew your parents very well, and they were great,' Trump told Marcos Jr. His reference was to Marcos Sr. and his wife, former first lady Imelda Marcos.

'I believe in genetics, and they did a good job. You have very good genetics, I can tell you that,' Trump added.

Trump had made similar comments at the White House on 22 July 2025. During that earlier meeting, he described the family as having a 'great family legacy' and said it was highly respected in the Philippines.

That expression belongs to the July meeting, not the November dinner. The distinction matters because the comments were delivered on separate occasions, more than a year apart.

The historical record offers a stark contrast to Trump's compliments. The Philippine Commission on Human Rights reported that 11,103 claimants were deemed eligible for monetary reparations for abuses committed during the Marcos regime.

The commission identified victims of torture, killings, enforced disappearances and other human rights violations. Philippine Supreme Court decisions have also addressed unlawfully acquired wealth linked to the former president and his family.

Trump did not discuss those findings in his dinner speech. Near the end, he praised Marcos Jr.'s son, describing him as a 'beautiful young man', before congratulating the Philippine president's family again.

Donald Trump Highlights US-Philippines Defence Ties

Trump also spoke about Washington's regional partnerships, saying defence cooperation with the Philippines had increased. His Manila visit took place amid ongoing tensions between Philippine and Chinese vessels in the disputed South China Sea.

On Wednesday, 18 November, Trump met Marcos Jr. at Malacañang Palace for separate bilateral talks. He described the alliance as stronger than ever and outlined opportunities for cooperation in defence, energy and technology.

The two countries are bound by a mutual defence treaty dating to 1951. Marcos Jr. described the United States as the Philippines' only treaty ally during their talks.

Trump also attended a Quad summit in Manila on Tuesday with leaders from Australia, India and Japan. Their joint statement addressed maritime security, supply-chain resilience and regional stability.

Separately, Trump and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed a joint trade statement on 17 November. Their governments reported substantial progress in negotiations, but a final reciprocal trade agreement still required further steps before it could take effect.

Trump also greeted Imelda Marcos at Malacañang on Wednesday, a day after publicly praising her and her late husband before Southeast Asian leaders.