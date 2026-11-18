A Maryland man who threatened to behead President Donald Trump on Facebook has been sentenced to three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to an offence involving retaliation against federal officials.

Donald Franklin Swope, 53, from the Clear Spring area, was sentenced on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. He will also serve three years of supervised release, with his first three months after prison spent in home detention, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland said.

The sentence followed an investigation into online threats that began before Secret Service agents visited Swope's mother while trying to contact him. Prosecutors said he later posted threats against agents involved in the inquiry.

Facebook Post Prompted Federal Investigation

According to Swope's guilty plea, he published a Facebook comment on 14 July threatening to behead Trump. The post tagged 20 people and organisations, including accounts associated with the Department of Homeland Security, Department of War, FBI and the president.

The FBI learned of the post on 22 July after an employee of a radio station in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, shared a screenshot, CBS Baltimore reported, citing court records.

Investigators also examined other posts. When prosecutors announced charges in September, they alleged that Swope had repeatedly posted about harming Trump between 12 May and 27 July.

Those allegations formed part of the case brought against him; the subsequent sentencing announcement identified the offence to which he pleaded guilty as one involving retaliation against federal officials.

Federal law enforcement officers tried to contact Swope about his online statements but were unable to speak with him directly. They met his mother instead, according to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors said that, hours after the meeting, Swope published further Facebook messages threatening Secret Service agents. The posts referred to the visit to his mother and the investigation into his earlier comments.

Threats Against Agents Continued Into August

The Secret Service threats continued between 5 and 21 August, according to the sentencing announcement. In one post, Swope identified an agent by name.

On 1 September, prosecutors announced charges including threatening the president, making an interstate communication containing a threat to harm, and influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member.

The September announcement described charges brought by criminal complaint, not findings of guilt. Prosecutors later confirmed that Swope had pleaded guilty and was sentenced on 17 November in federal court.

The sentencing announcement identifies the retaliation-related offence as the basis for the sentence; it does not say that he was convicted of every allegation announced in September.

US District Judge Stephanie Gallagher imposed the three-month prison term, followed by three years of supervised release. The first three months of Swope's supervision will be served under home detention.

US Attorney Kelly O. Hayes announced the outcome with Brian McDonough, special agent in charge of the Secret Service's Baltimore Field Office. Hayes praised the agency's investigators and thanked Assistant US Attorney Patricia McLane, who prosecuted the case.

The Justice Department said the prosecution was part of an initiative under National Security Presidential Memorandum 7, intended to coordinate responses to political violence while protecting First Amendment rights.

The sentencing announcement focused on Swope's conduct towards the agents investigating him. It did not describe a concrete plan to carry out the threat against Trump.