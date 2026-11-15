Mia Latter, who alleges Russell Brand raped her after meeting her in London in 2006, publicly revealed her identity on 14 November 2026. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the investigation into her allegation remains ongoing.

Previously known as 'Alice' in a 2023 investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches, Latter was 16 when she met Brand, then 30.

Brand, 51, was convicted on 5 November of one rape and three sexual assaults involving four other women. He received a 10-year-and-six-month prison sentence on 9 November. Latter's allegation was not among the charges.

Who Is Mia Latter, Previously Known as 'Alice'?

Latter, now 37, told The Sunday Times that Brand approached her in Leicester Square while she was returning from shopping. The then-MTV presenter asked about her purchases before taking her telephone number.

She said she disclosed her age during subsequent messages, expecting him to lose interest. Instead, he invited her to dinner the following day.

Latter alleges Brand initiated sexual contact at his flat despite her attempts to resist. Their relationship continued for approximately three months, during which she claims he instructed her to conceal it from school friends.

She said people in Brand's entourage knew about their relationship and that he sometimes referred to her as 'the child'. She also alleged that cars collected her during school hours despite her parents' objections.

Towards the relationship's end, Latter alleges Brand orally raped her at his home. She said she struggled, cried and eventually struck him in the stomach to make him stop.

According to Latter, Brand then told her, 'I just wanted to see your mascara run.'

Her allegation has not been established in court. Brand denied the allegations raised in the original 2023 investigation. People contacted his lawyer on 14 November but received no immediate response.

Latter said the relationship affected her education and mental health. She left school without completing her A-levels and later experienced depression.

Why Is Mia Latter's Allegation Still Under Police Investigation?

Latter said she was devastated when her allegation was excluded from Brand's recent trial.

She claims prosecutors believed his earlier public discussions of her allegations could complicate proceedings. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has not publicly confirmed that explanation.

According to ITV News, Latter has decided not to continue participating in the criminal process.

However, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that detectives opened an investigation in January 2026. Officers sought prosecutorial advice and were told additional information was required before a charging decision.

'This investigation remains ongoing,' a police spokesperson said.

The CPS separately told People that it would continue assisting investigators to progress cases promptly.

Latter is now supporting Close the Consent Gap, which campaigns for stronger protections for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Its proposal would restrict sexual activity involving adults aged 20 or older and teenagers aged 16 or 17 where the age difference exceeds three years.

The general age of consent in Britain remains 16, with additional protections involving certain positions of trust. The campaign's proposed restrictions have not become law.

The proposal would leave the general age of consent at 16, but introduce an additional limit based on the age gap when one person is 16 or 17 and the other is at least 20. It is a campaign proposal, not current law, and would require legislation before it could take effect.