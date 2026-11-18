Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump's windblown hair and flag-waving during his arrival in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. The comedian played footage of the airport welcome on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, joking that Trump 'does everything weird.'

Trump travelled to the Philippines for meetings linked to the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. His reception included a child presenting miniature flags and a marching band performing 'Y.M.C.A.', both of which caught Kimmel's attention.

Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump's Windblown Hair at Manila Airport

Kimmel began by showing footage of Trump stepping off Air Force One as strong winds disturbed his hairstyle. The comedian immediately drew attention to the president's appearance, questioning whether his hair looked different.

'He's got some brown hair,' Kimmel joked while watching the footage.

The observation was part of his satirical commentary rather than a factual claim about Trump's hair colour.

Kimmel then shifted his attention to the president's enthusiastic response to a child presenting him with miniature American and Philippine flags.

Trump waved the flags towards the welcoming party, prompting Kimmel to question the gesture.

The flags formed part of the ceremonial welcome rather than a campaign event. Kimmel's attention, however, was on the contrast between the formal setting and Trump's animated reaction. His joke rested on the gesture visible in the footage, not on any suggestion of wrongdoing by Trump.

'Who over the age of 5 waves flags like this?' he asked.

The comedian appeared particularly amused by the president's movements, stumbling slightly over his words before remarking that Trump 'does everything weird'.

Kimmel's ridicule centred on the president's mannerisms during an otherwise formal diplomatic arrival.

Trump's Flag-Waving Gives Jimmy Kimmel More Material

The comedian also joked about the elaborate airport reception, referring to Trump's arrival at 4.30am in the US Eastern time zone.

However, Air Force One actually landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City at approximately 5.33pm Philippine time, according to GMA News.

The marching band's performance of 'Y.M.C.A.' provided another opportunity for Kimmel to mock the president.

The Village People song has become closely associated with Trump's campaign appearances and signature dance moves.

Kimmel imagined how organisers might have explained the unusual musical selection to the performers. He also questioned how commentators would react if Democrat Pete Buttigieg chose the same song for a presidential arrival.

The comedian subsequently turned to the Philippine capital's name, joking about Trump's supposed fondness for manila envelopes.

He also imagined the president telling someone that his wife was named 'Manila', a fictional exchange involving First Lady Melania Trump.

The remarks were part of Kimmel's satirical monologue, not statements made by the president.

Beyond the airport ceremony, Kimmel highlighted footage of demonstrations opposing Trump's visit.

Protesters gathered in Manila ahead of his arrival, carrying banners and displaying effigies expressing opposition to his visit and American policies.

The comedian drew attention to one protest prop depicting Trump with a pig's head. Another showed an oversized figure of the president that demonstrators were seen striking.

Unlike Kimmel's imagined exchanges, the protests were genuine demonstrations against Trump's presence in the Philippines.