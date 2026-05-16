She was a junior press aide when Donald Trump first entered the White House. Today, Margo Martin is one of the most recognisable faces in his inner circle — his Special Assistant and Communications Advisor, responsible for capturing authentic moments on her iPhone and turning them into content that has generated hundreds of millions of views.

Born on 24 July 1995, Martin grew up in Dallas, Texas, and studied at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth before entering the political world in 2019 as a junior press aide in the White House. What would set her apart from others, however, was not where she started — it was what she did when things got difficult.

She Stayed

When Trump lost the 2020 election and much of his team scattered, Martin did not follow. She wrote an emotional farewell Instagram post as Trump left office in January 2021: 'It's impossible to adequately put into words — a goodbye that thoroughly thanks the people, memories and place that gave my life immeasurable purpose and happiness... What I wouldn't do for one more walk around the West Wing with you.'

Rather than stepping away, she relocated to Palm Beach, Florida, to continue working alongside him. By July 2021, she had been elevated to Deputy Director of Communications for Save America, Trump's political action committee. That loyalty would prove to be the foundation of everything that followed.

The iPhone Behind the Machine

Martin's role in Trump's media operation is unlike any traditional communications position. She is always by the president's side, filming moments on an iPhone camera that are then turned into political content across the internet. On Trump's last trip to Asia in 2025, her videos garnered nearly 50 million views on her own X account and 222 million views on the @TeamTrump Instagram.

It is a reach that few in political media can claim. Trump himself took notice, calling her 'the most beautiful photographer in the world.' That phrase has followed her ever since.

Mistaken for the First Lady — Twice

Martin's public profile took an unexpected turn when her appearance began drawing comparisons to Melania Trump. She made headlines in 2023 after being mistaken for Melania while accompanying Trump to a Miami courthouse, dressed in a sleek black jumpsuit and dark sunglasses — dubbed a 'Melania doppelganger,' sparking a media frenzy.

Fox News anchor John Roberts told viewers on live television, 'We have some video that we want to play out here, Melania Trump entering the courthouse...' The network was forced to issue an on-air correction 15 minutes later after discovering it was actually Martin. The mix-up occurred again during Trump's hush money trial in 2024.

Life Beyond the White House

Martin's closeness to Trump has not been without consequence. She routinely taped interviews Trump gave for books written about him. One such recording, conducted in July 2021, revealed that Trump was aware a document in his possession was not declassified, according to prosecutors in the Smith special counsel investigation. The recording was obtained by federal prosecutors, and Martin was subpoenaed before a grand jury in March 2023.

Her sister, Markie, is an anchor for NewsNation. Outside of work, Martin has offered glimpses of a life that spans Formula One races, VIP events, and exclusive clubs. She was spotted at BIÂN Private Members Club in Chicago, an exclusive luxury wellness club, alongside her sister, Markie, and partner, Brock Sorensen.

Martin's rise reflects a broader shift in how political communications now operate. The line between content creator and senior adviser has blurred significantly inside the Trump White House, and Martin sits squarely at that intersection. Her story is not just about proximity to power — it is about redefining what political influence looks like in the social media age.