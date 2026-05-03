Melania Trump was dragged back into late‑night comedy crossfire on Saturday 2 May in London, when Saturday Night Live's UK edition aired a sketch suggesting she silently spelt out 'save me' in Morse code with her jaw while greeting King Charles during a state visit to the White House. The gag, delivered as part of a mock news segment revisiting the royal trip by King Charles and Queen Camilla to meet Donald Trump and the first lady, came after a fractious week in which Melania publicly condemned US host Jimmy Kimmel and urged ABC to act against him.

Melania Trump brutally mocked on Saturday Night Live with 'save me' dighttps://t.co/asqRkmWdyO — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) May 3, 2026

The SNL UK sketch reimagined the state visit as if it were a standard current‑affairs item. On screen, a series of official‑looking photographs showed King Charles, Queen Camilla, Donald Trump and Melania in carefully choreographed poses at the White House. The hosts talked viewers through the wardrobe choices, joking that the couples had worn 'co‑ordinated' outfits to project unity throughout the trip, before homing in on one image of Melania greeting the king.

Over that still, the presenter delivered the line that has since ricocheted across social media and conservative outlets. As Melania leaned in to kiss the monarch, the host claimed, she 'greeted the king with a kiss, clicking her jaw against his to spell out "save me" in Morse code.'

"Melania greeted King Charles with a kiss clicking his jaw against his to spell out 'SAVE ME' in morse code"



- Paddy Young during #SNLUK Weekend Update talking about King Charles and Melania Trumps first meetup pic.twitter.com/9z9SSmHF3i — FilmIndex (@FilmIndexMedia) May 2, 2026

It was an obviously invented scenario, but framed as a knowing wink at long-running speculation about her private feelings towards her husband and life in the Trump political universe.

Nothing in the segment suggested Saturday Night Live had any factual basis for the 'save me' gag. It sat squarely in the territory the show has occupied for decades, using exaggerated readings of body language and public images to satirise political figures. Still, paired with the week's other Melania-related controversy, it landed in a far more charged atmosphere than a throwaway line might normally warrant.

Melania Trump, King Charles and the Firing Line

The SNL UK jab followed days of headlines in the United States over Jimmy Kimmel's monologue about Melania on his late‑night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!. During an 'alternative' take on the White House Correspondents' Dinner, broadcast on 23 April, Kimmel ridiculed the event's choice of a mentalist instead of a straightforward comedian, then pivoted to the Trumps.

'You have a glow like an expectant widow,' he said, in a line widely interpreted as a reference to the possibility of Donald Trump being killed or dying in office. He went on to note that 'Melania's birthday is on Sunday,' adding that she planned to celebrate 'at home the way she always does looking out a window and whispering, 'What have I done?'.

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Stabs Donald Trump in the Back — Radar Reveals 'Secret Codes' Monarch Used to Show His 'Utter Disdain' for Prez During 2,624-Word Congress Speech https://t.co/h05wAufEtn pic.twitter.com/e4oBzLE0ZJ — Radar Online (@radar_online) May 2, 2026

The jokes were controversial enough on their own. Two days later, a gunman opened fire outside the ballroom where the president, the first lady and Vice President JD Vance were attending the actual White House Correspondents' Dinner, heightening scrutiny of rhetoric that seemed to flirt with the idea of a presidential widow.

Read more Melania Trump Humiliated: First Lady's 'Very Fake Smile' Exposes Hidden Fears Beside Donald Trump Melania Trump Humiliated: First Lady's 'Very Fake Smile' Exposes Hidden Fears Beside Donald Trump

In the aftermath, both Donald Trump and Melania pushed ABC, which broadcasts Kimmel's show, to sanction him. Critics online called for him to be sacked or at least suspended. Yet, according to an ABC insider quoted by Page Six, the network 'is sticking by' the 58‑year‑old comedian and 'don't plan to suspend him, fire him or cancel the show.'

That stance has clearly infuriated the first lady. In a sharply worded post on X, Melania said, 'Kimmel's hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn't comedy, his words are corrosive and deepen the political sickness within America.'

She ended with a pointed appeal, 'Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.'

Her complaint drew predictable battle lines, with supporters arguing that joking about a potential assassination crosses any reasonable boundary, and defenders of Kimmel pointing to the long tradition of caustic presidential comedy on American television. Nothing in ABC's public posture so far suggests it is preparing to move against one of its signature late‑night stars.

A First Lady Turned Punchline and the Question of Limits

Set against that backdrop, the SNL UK riff about Melania allegedly spelling 'save me' to King Charles landed as part of a pattern rather than an isolated quip. It tapped into an established meme that casts Melania as a reluctant, even trapped, participant in Trump's political project, but did so in a week when she was already arguing that the jokes had taken on a more sinister edge.

The sketch itself stayed firmly in the realm of parody. It did not claim insider knowledge of Melania's marriage, nor did it suggest any real‑world distress message had been sent to King Charles. Yet its framing, playing over official state‑visit imagery, underscored how completely her public persona has been absorbed into the machinery of satire in both the US and the UK.

SNL mocks the royal family in brutal gags about King Charles's visit https://t.co/W3HcNDSImV via @DailyMail — Fearless45 (@Fearless45Trump) May 3, 2026

There has been no response from Melania or from Buckingham Palace about the SNL UK bit, and no indication that King Charles was even aware of the joke. As with many late‑night set‑pieces, the impact is less on the subjects than on the audience, reinforcing pre‑existing views about the Trumps rather than shedding light on anything new.

What is clear is that, five years after leaving the White House, Melania Trump remains fair game for writers looking for a shorthand symbol of awkward glamour and implied unhappiness. Whether that is a legitimate price of political life or evidence, as she argues, of a 'corrosive' strain in modern comedy is a judgment that now divides viewers as sharply as any policy debate.