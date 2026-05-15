President Donald Trump's disoriented appearance during China's state visit has triggered fresh health fears after viral footage showed the 79-year-old looking dazed and requiring assistance from Chinese President Xi Jinping himself, sparking renewed health concerns about his fitness for office.

Video from the May 2026 Beijing trip captured Trump appearing visibly unsteady on his feet as he descended stairs at a diplomatic venue, with Xi Jinping physically supporting the American president to prevent a fall.

Trump's Dazed Look Stuns Viewers on China Visit

Trump's dazed expression and unsteady gait marked a stark contrast to his usual confident stage presence, with clips showing him pausing mid-sentence during a joint press conference with Xi.

According to AP, the itinerary was 'condensed to essentially one day and reduced to the essentials,' with Trump's team also seeking shorter speech times and reduced walking distances between venues.

Social Media Reactions to Trump's China Visit Appearance

Social media users immediately began sharing clips and screenshots of the footage, with many posting reactions on X. The posts reflected widespread public unease about the president's physical condition during the visit.

One user wrote: 'Trump looks exhausted and confused during China visit – can you imagine this man negotiating with foreign leaders?'

Trump leaves China.



Alone.



A striking diplomatic setback that raises serious questions about his global strategy. pic.twitter.com/dblhkeGCB8 — Iran Press ☫ (@IR_Press) May 15, 2026

Another posted: 'Those hands look terrible. Something is clearly wrong with Trump's health.'

The White House had to admit Trump has chronic venous insufficiency. His body shows what they tried to hide: swelling hands, bruises under makeup. The lesions they called preventative care.



A 79-year-old man rots at the empire's podium & we're told to act like all is well. pic.twitter.com/JppPsOmfOD — Patrick S. Bruck (@PatrickSBruck) May 13, 2026

A third commented: 'Remember when he stumbled on the stairs with King Charles? Now Xi Jinping has to help him too. This is a national security risk.'

The White House had to admit Trump has chronic venous insufficiency. His body shows what they tried to hide: swelling hands, bruises under makeup. The lesions they called preventative care.



A 79-year-old man rots at the empire's podium & we're told to act like all is well. pic.twitter.com/JppPsOmfOD — Patrick S. Bruck (@PatrickSBruck) May 13, 2026

White House Responds to Health Speculation

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the speculation about Trump's health during a briefing, dismissing concerns as politically motivated.

'The president is literally constantly shaking hands. The Oval Office is like Grand Central Terminal,' Leavitt stated regarding the hand markings. She added that Trump takes daily aspirin, which medical experts confirm can intensify bruising. Leavitt insisted the president remains in excellent condition despite mounting criticism.

Read more Donald Trump Addresses 'Dementia' Speculation Over His 'Zigzag' Walk, Wants To Avoid Biden-Style Fall Donald Trump Addresses 'Dementia' Speculation Over His 'Zigzag' Walk, Wants To Avoid Biden-Style Fall

Medical Team Confirms Venous Insufficiency, but No Serious Conditions

Leavitt released detailed medical updates confirming Trump underwent comprehensive evaluation including bilateral extremity Doppler ultrasounds showing chronic venous insufficiency — a benign condition common in people over 70.

'Crucially, there were no indications of deep vein thrombosis or arterial problems,' she emphasised. All cardiac biomarkers, echocardiogram and laboratory results returned normal with no signs of heart failure or kidney disease.

Dr Daniel Atkinson from Treated.com warned that rapid weight loss approaching age 80 could signal underlying conditions. Trump reportedly lost 30 pounds since 2022, with supporters praising the transformation while critics point to video clips showing him stumbling and appearing unsteady.

Senator Chuck Schumer told CNN on 11 May 2026 that Trump's health is 'getting worse by the day,' demanding greater transparency about Trump's medical care and calling for mandatory health disclosures for all presidential candidates.

The China visit health concerns intensified after Trump's team reportedly deleted a TikTok video that misspelt Xi Jinping's name.

Xi Jinping's intervention to help Trump navigate stairs drew immediate comparison to similar incidents involving King Charles III during an April 2026 meeting.

The president's dazed appearance has reignited debates about age limits for presidential candidates. Trump has not publicly addressed the footage, though his campaign team has dismissed concerns as attempted political damage.

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