Donald Trump's state dinner with Xi Jinping in Beijing has become the subject of widespread online speculation after social media users focused on the behaviour of hospitality staff serving members of the US delegation.

Clips recorded during the summit on 14 and 15 May show attendants in red uniforms moving through the banquet hall and observing guests during the formal dinner. The videos have circulated widely across X, Threads, and Reddit, where some users speculated that the staff may have been monitoring conversations or closely observing American officials.

No evidence has emerged to support those claims, and neither US nor Chinese officials have suggested the banquet staff were involved in espionage activity. However, the clips have attracted significant online attention amid continuing tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade, technology and national security.

Servers' Behaviour Draws Attention Online

Social media users widely shared clips showing banquet staff watching guests and moving between tables during the dinner. Hong Kong broadcaster Phoenix Television described the servers as 'highly focused and meticulous' while sharing footage from the banquet online.

Some users described the staff as unusually focused or highly observant, while others interpreted their behaviour as suspicious. One widely shared caption claimed the workers were 'trained intelligence officers or spies', although no supporting evidence was provided.

Users on X, TikTok and Reddit closely analysed the staff's movements and interactions with guests.

Security Procedures Fuel Online Speculation

The discussion also sparked debate about surveillance and security at high-level diplomatic events. China's National Intelligence Law requires organisations and citizens to support state intelligence work when requested by authorities, a provision that has previously drawn scrutiny from Western governments and security officials.

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High-level diplomatic events are also governed by extensive security procedures involving screened personnel, restricted access areas and coordination between state security agencies and event organisers.

Former US officials have previously acknowledged that American delegations travelling abroad often follow strict security guidance, including limitations on electronic devices and procedures involving gifts or sensitive materials.

Despite this, there is no evidence that the staff seen in the banquet footage were acting outside normal hospitality or security protocols during the summit.

Online Reactions Range From Jokes To Suspicion

Reaction to the clips ranged from humorous commentary to more serious allegations about espionage and surveillance.

Some users argued the attendants simply appeared professional and attentive in a formal setting where staff are expected to closely monitor guests and follow serving procedures.

Even every waitress is a trained intelligence agent (or spy): pic.twitter.com/Hq27wOgVQz — Bin Xie (@bxieus) May 16, 2026

President DONALD TRUMP received attentive service from a waitress dressed in the traditional red Chinese qipao, who removed a cushion from his seat and cleared the chair for him. pic.twitter.com/yQOFsHFFFZ — China pulse 🇨🇳 (@Eng_china5) May 14, 2026

Others suggested the staff were behaving cautiously because of the summit's security arrangements, while some posts argued the clips were being overanalysed because of wider distrust between the United States and China.

The debate showed how quickly short clips from high-profile events can turn into wider political speculation online.

Summit Talks Overshadowed By Viral Clips

The focus on the banquet footage largely overshadowed discussion of the summit itself, which centred on trade relations, investment and regional security issues. Trump's delegation included senior business figures from the technology, aviation and agricultural sectors, while Chinese officials described the visit as an important moment in US-China relations.

Both governments publicly characterised the talks positively following the meetings, and Xi later accepted an invitation for a future visit to the White House.

Despite the claims circulating online, no official investigation or public evidence has supported allegations that the staff were covert operatives.