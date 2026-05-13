President Donald Trump touched down in Beijing on 13 May 2026 for his first visit to China since 2017, arriving not with First Lady Melania Trump at his side but with a tight inner circle that included one little-known yet increasingly influential figure. Among the delegation was a woman many Americans would struggle to recognise, even though they have almost certainly seen the results of her work.

When Lara Trump posted a photograph of the outbound delegation boarding Marine One, sharp-eyed observers noticed a blonde woman standing alongside senior officials and Trump family members. That woman, now confirmed by multiple sources, is Natalie Harp, 34, Trump's executive assistant to the president, a figure whose extraordinary proximity to the commander-in-chief has unsettled colleagues, rattled the First Lady, and drawn the scrutiny of the Secret Service.

A High-Stakes Summit, A Notable Absence

Beijing rolled out the literal and figurative red carpet for Trump as he arrived Wednesday evening local time. Three hundred Chinese children dressed in blue and white uniforms waved American and Chinese flags as he descended the steps of Air Force One. He was greeted at the base of the steps by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, dispatched by Xi Jinping to lead the welcome delegation.

The leaders of the world's two largest economies are due to meet on Thursday and Friday, with talks expected to focus on trade, Taiwan, artificial intelligence and the ongoing war involving Iran. The White House confirmed that top executives, including Tesla chief Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, BlackRock's Larry Fink and Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, are also part of the American delegation.

First Lady Melania Trump, who joined the president for his 2017 China trip, did not travel with him this time. Her absence has drawn attention, particularly given who did make the journey. Among those seen boarding Marine One with President Trump were Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Natalie Harp, and Walt Maura.

The beginning of history. 🇺🇸🇨🇳



📸 President Trump arrives in Beijing, China to kick off a landmark state visit. pic.twitter.com/1duQ3sqNaM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2026

The 'Human Printer' Steps Into the Spotlight

Natalie Harp has served as executive assistant to the president since January 2025. A former television presenter, she worked for One America News Network from 2020 to 2022 before joining Trump's 2024 presidential campaign as an aide. She has since exerted considerable influence over his communications.

Her nickname within the campaign and the White House tells much of her story. She has earned the nickname 'human printer' due to her habit of carrying a wireless printer to supply Trump with news articles while on the move. During regular outings at his West Palm Beach golf course, Harp would follow behind Trump in a golf cart rigged with a wireless printer. The arrangement, eccentric as it sounds, proved indispensable and entrenched.

Harp first rose to prominence on Fox News in 2019 after praising Trump for signing into law a federal right-to-try law that she claimed allowed her access to experimental treatments, saving her life from bone cancer. Trump invited her to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention. That speech, and the loyalty it represented, was the beginning of a relationship that has since grown to concern some of the most senior figures in Washington.

BREAKING: Blockbuster report reveals that Trump’s ultra-devoted young aide and rumored paramour is the secret fuel behind his unhinged late-night Truth Social antics!



Donald Trump is widely perceived to be spiraling out of control on Truth Social late at night, but he isn't… pic.twitter.com/aoULvVXW3h — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) May 13, 2026

Behind the Posts: Truth Social and Internal Tensions

Her role has expanded dramatically since Trump's return to the White House, according to a wide-ranging report in The Wall Street Journal, making her instrumental in the nearly 8,800 posts published to the president's account since the start of his second term.

Harp brings the president stacks of printed-out draft social media posts for his approval. The proposed posts often recycle content from other accounts that Harp or advisers think would appeal to Trump. Harp then logs onto the president's account, at times outside normal work hours, and posts batches of Trump-approved messages.

That process allegedly included a racist video depicting former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as monkeys, posted and removed on 5 February, as well as an AI-generated image showing Trump portrayed as a Christ-like figure, posted and deleted on 12 April. The White House blamed an unnamed staffer for the Obama video, and Trump claimed he believed the AI image depicted him as a doctor. Those familiar with the situation told The Wall Street Journal that Harp was the staffer who posted both, at Trump's direction.

The frustration within the West Wing lies partly in the perceived chain of command: Harp does not share her drafts with anyone else in the White House but the president, claiming that she works for him and only him. That has prompted tensions with the chief of staff's office and other senior aides affected by her incendiary content.

Marco Rubio, Eric & Lara Trump, Natalie Harp & Walt Maura all boarded Marine One with the president as he departs for China pic.twitter.com/fs7yddf43H — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) May 12, 2026

'Unfireable': Access, Adoration And Alarm

The question of how Harp has maintained her position, through controversies that would have ended most careers, has been examined in detail by two of the most senior journalists covering Trump's orbit.

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In his book Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power, Axios reporter Alex Isenstadt wrote that 'Harp didn't do well with boundaries. There was the time when a surprised Melania Trump stumbled upon Harp late at night in Trump's private quarters at Mar-a-Lago, an area that was typically off-limits to those outside Trump's family. Harp was there to deliver Trump some documents and didn't want to wait until the morning to give them to him.'

Aides who spoke to The New York Times described Harp as a 'conduit' and an 'instant enabler of his impulses.' Trump reportedly remarked that Harp was the only aide who cared about him after his arraignment in connection with the Georgia election racketeering prosecution. The Times also reported on a letter Harp allegedly sent to Trump stating that he was 'all that matters to her' in 2023.

As President Trump sits down with Xi Jinping this week to negotiate the future of one of the world's most consequential bilateral relationships, the woman printing his talking points and posting his social media missives will be close at hand, just as she always has been.