Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has been declared a missing person following dramatic claims of a kidnapping near the Dubai border with Oman.The 43-year-old Dubai-based businessman was last heard from on Wednesday night as he attempted to cross the Hatta border near Oman to catch a flight to the UK. Price, 47, broke her silence in a YouTube video on Saturday, revealing she had initially posted an Instagram story suggesting he was taking time away from social media amid trolling and speculation.

'The truth is that Lee has been missing for three days,' she said. 'The last time I heard from Lee was Wednesday night at 10 p.m.' His phone location switched off minutes later at 10:03 p.m. The situation has left the former glamour model fearing for her husband's safety as authorities in Dubai work to locate him.

Dramatic Final FaceTime Call

In what Price described as a chilling FaceTime call in a Mirror report, Andrews appeared with a hood over his head and ties around his hands, telling her 'they're coming back for me' before the connection was lost. She immediately alerted authorities, including the head of CID in Dubai, who confirmed there was no record of him in any prison or police station.

Price said the embassy and head of CID had been trying to track him down to no avail. The last contact came as he was detained in a van by the Oman border near Hatta.The couple, who married in Dubai in January 2026 after a whirlwind romance that began only days earlier, have faced intense scrutiny over their relationship.

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Andrews lives in the UAE while Price is based in the UK, creating a long-distance dynamic that has been the subject of media attention since their wedding.

Police and Embassy Launch Search

A missing person report was filed with the British Embassy in Dubai and local police have launched a search. Price contacted the CID directly and was told Andrews could not be located. 'We're wondering if he's been kidnapped. He's definitely a missing person now,' she added. The police are helping me in Dubai, so yeah, he's a missing person as of now, she explained in the video.

An Instagram reel from a verified entertainment account summarised the events, highlighting how the final call had left Price 'deflated' by the situation and the lack of any detention record found by authorities.

Growing Scepticism on Social Media

Scepticism has mounted on social media, with some questioning the claims amid the couple's recent marital tensions and Andrews' history of missed UK trips. One TikTok video from a verified news source noted fans calling it the 'worst lie ever' and suggesting it may be linked to earlier missed television appearances and alleged financial disputes. Online discussions have intensified, with users pointing to the couple's rocky marriage since the January 2026 wedding.

Andrews has previously claimed to be a multimillionaire with property in Dubai worth £36 million ($47.9 million), part of his self-described business empire involving sustainable vehicles and stock market investments.

As of 18 May 2026, searches continue with no further updates from authorities and the investigation remains open. Price has expressed hope that her husband is found soon with some explanations, bringing an end to the uncertainty surrounding his disappearance.