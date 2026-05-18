Donald Trump is once again at the centre of controversy after alleged leaked texts surfaced claiming he sent flirtatious and unusually personal messages to the wife of US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The alleged leak, which first circulated on social platforms before being picked up by commentators, claims Trump posted a message during a public event that appeared to go beyond professional courtesy. According to the transcript discussed online, Trump wrote, 'if there is anything I can do to help, just have our beautiful, both inside and out, Rachel CD give me a call.'

Leak Sparks Political Storm in Washington

Critics argue the wording, tone, and timing of the message raise questions about boundaries within official communications. Supporters of the president have dismissed the claims as misinterpretation or routine praise, but opponents say it reflects a pattern of blurred lines between personal admiration and political messaging.

The controversy has intensified because the message was allegedly posted during a high profile religious themed gathering in Washington, an event meant to project unity and traditional values. Instead, the story has become a focal point of partisan dispute, with commentators debating whether the message was intended for public view or mistakenly shared.

Trump's Alleged Flirty Message

The most explosive element of the story centres on the alleged message directed at Rachel Campos Duffy, wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and a well known television personality. The wording, described by critics as overly familiar, has triggered debate over whether it was intended as a private note or a public post made in error.

In the circulating transcript, Trump appears to single her out in a public setting, prompting immediate reactions online. Some analysts suggest the phrasing may have been part of a broader speech or social media post that was misdirected, while others argue it reflects a pattern of impulsive communication.

One commentator in the leaked discussion described the moment as unusual, quoting the message as it appeared: 'call me, beautiful both inside and out.' The line has since been widely shared and dissected across political platforms.

Sean Duffy has not publicly responded to the claims, and there has been no official confirmation from the White House regarding the context of the message.

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Melania's Absence

Adding to the controversy is the continued absence of First Lady Melania Trump from several major state events. Observers have noted that she did not join the president on his recent foreign trip, a move that has sparked renewed speculation about the state of their marriage.

Reports highlight that Melania previously attended nearly all official visits during Trump's earlier term in office, making her current absence more noticeable. White House communications have offered limited explanation, further fuelling public curiosity and media scrutiny.

Political commentators have linked her absence to wider questions about the personal dynamics within the administration. While no official confirmation of marital issues has been provided, the contrast between earlier public appearances and recent separations has become a recurring talking point in Washington coverage.

The timing of the absence, coinciding with the emergence of the alleged text leak, has created a perfect storm of speculation that the administration has so far declined to address directly.