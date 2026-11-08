SPY×FAMILY Season 4 will air in Japan in 2027, with a second theatrical film also scheduled for release that year. Both projects were announced during a special franchise event in Tokyo on Sunday, 8 November 2026.

However, the producers have not revealed exact release dates for either project.

The news followed the conclusion of the anime's third season in December 2025. According to the official SPY×FAMILY website, the Forger family will return to television and cinemas, although details about the new episodes and film remain limited.

Fourth Season Announcement Reveals New Teaser Artwork

The announcement came during SPY×FAMILY ANIME EXTRA MISSION II, held at Belle Salle Takadanobaba in Tokyo's Shinjuku ward. The event brought together cast members from the popular spy comedy series.

Alongside the confirmation, producers unveiled a teaser illustration created by character designer Satoshi Kadowaki. The artwork features Loid, Anya, Yor and their dog Bond walking against a city backdrop.

Newspapers and flyers scattered around the characters contain hints about events planned for Season 4, according to the official anime announcement. However, the producers have not identified which manga chapters or story arcs the upcoming episodes will adapt.

The illustration offers fans their first look at the next instalment, but several questions remain unanswered. There is no confirmed episode count, broadcast month or detailed storyline.

The 2027 release window is official, meaning speculation about whether the fourth season will happen is no longer necessary. What remains uncertain is precisely when audiences will be able to watch it.

The series follows Loid Forger, a secret agent who creates a temporary family to complete an intelligence mission. His adopted daughter, Anya, can read minds, while his wife, Yor, secretly works as an assassin. Their dog, Bond, can glimpse future events.

『TEASER VISUAL』

"SPY X FAMILY" SEASON 4



It will premiere in 2027. pic.twitter.com/fbFh57oXOo — Anime Corner (@animecorner_ac) November 8, 2026

Second SPY×FAMILY Film Set for Japanese Cinemas in 2027

The second announcement concerns a new theatrical film scheduled for release in Japan in 2027. According to the official franchise announcement, the project will mark the series' second feature-length anime release.

It follows SPY×FAMILY Code: White, which premiered in Japanese cinemas in December 2023. The first film featured an original adventure involving the Forger family rather than directly adapting the manga's main storyline.

Whether the upcoming film will take a similar approach remains unknown. Its title, plot and exact release date have not been announced.

The franchise originated with Tatsuya Endo's manga, which began publication on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform in March 2019. The television adaptation premiered in April 2022, followed by Season 2 in 2023 and Season 3 in 2025.

For UK audiences, international availability is another unanswered question. The announcements do not confirm a British streaming premiere for Season 4 or a UK cinema release for the second film.

Both projects are scheduled for 2027, but the producers have not specified when further production details or release information will be announced.