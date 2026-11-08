Elon Musk has criticised Dave Chappelle after the comedian joked that he felt better since conservative activist Charlie Kirk was murdered. Musk posted 'Shame, shame, shame on Chappelle' on X on 8 November 2026, sharing political commentator Benny Johnson's criticism.

The remarks reportedly came during Chappelle's Karmageddon performance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, 7 November, the second of two shows at the venue. A clip from the set later spread online.

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on 10 September 2025 while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Tyler Robinson was charged with aggravated murder and six other counts. A judge ordered him to stand trial on all seven counts on 1 September 2026; Robinson pleaded not guilty.

Musk's post followed Johnson's criticism, which recalled Kirk's defence of Chappelle after the comedian was attacked on stage in 2022. Johnson shared a screenshot of a message attributed to Kirk, criticising then-Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón over the Hollywood Bowl incident. Johnson argued that Kirk had supported Chappelle, making the joke especially objectionable.

Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, also condemned comedians who laugh about political assassination, calling it 'beyond disgusting.'

What Dave Chappelle Said About Charlie Kirk on Stage

In the circulating clip, Chappelle acknowledged that the thought was uncomfortable to express publicly. 'I feel f***** up saying this. It's scary being a public speaker,' he told the audience. He continued: 'Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn't say this publicly, but I feel better.'

Chappelle described noticing his good mood while driving before remembering Kirk's death. 'I know I shouldn't say that, but it's just a feeling. I didn't ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, "Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!"' he said.

The show was advertised as phone-free, with devices locked in pouches during the performance. It is not clear how the clip was recorded, and the short video does not show the full routine. The remarks have fuelled debate over the limits of dark humour.

Elon Musk Is Not Alone in Criticising Dave Chappelle

Conservative commentator Laura Loomer also criticised Chappelle in a post on X. Political commentator Meghan McCain and journalist Piers Morgan joined the backlash, with Morgan noting that Chappelle had himself survived an attack on stage in 2022.

The criticism partly centres on Kirk's earlier defence of Chappelle. In 2022, an audience member rushed the comedian on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Kirk criticised the Los Angeles prosecutor's handling of the case, according to Johnson's screenshot. The incidents were separate.

Stand-up comedy often explores provocative subjects, but reactions differ. Here, the joke concerned a political activist's killing, rather than a disagreement over his views. That distinction has become central to the criticism.

Chappelle has not responded publicly to the backlash. It remains unclear whether he will keep the joke in future performances.