Comedian Dave Chappelle drew fierce criticism from supporters of President Donald Trump after joking about Charlie Kirk's assassination during a weekend performance at Madison Square Garden in New York. A short video circulated on X on Sunday, 8 November 2026, showing Chappelle telling a laughing audience that he felt better following the conservative activist's murder.

The backlash followed the circulation of a 47-second clip from Chappelle's performance. Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025.

The recording captures Chappelle acknowledging that his remarks might be controversial before delivering the joke.

'Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn't say this publicly but... I feel better,' he told the audience.

Laughter followed. Yet the clip offers only a glimpse of the routine, leaving the broader context unclear.

DAVE CHAPPELLE: “Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn’t say this publicly but…. I feel better.”



Sick. pic.twitter.com/3gp7eE8aS5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 8, 2026

Dave Chappelle's Charlie Kirk Joke Draws Furious MAGA Backlash

Author Rob Henderson, a senior fellow at the conservative Manhattan Institute, was among the first prominent critics to condemn the remarks.

In an X post, Henderson attributed a stronger statement to Chappelle, writing, 'I'm so happy Charlie Kirk was killed. I can't help it, it's involuntary.'

That wording differs from the circulating recording and should be treated as Henderson's account rather than a verified verbatim quotation.

When Daily Wire writer Megan Basham questioned whether the comedian had made the remark, Henderson insisted he had attended the performance.

'Yes I saw it live about 2 hours ago,' he replied.

Henderson also said he had been Kirk's final long-form interview guest, making the joke particularly troubling to him.

Katie Miller, wife of incoming White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, directed her criticism towards the event's ticketing company.

'Hey @LiveNation is this something agree with?' she wrote on X.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson was similarly unimpressed.

'This isn't even comedy. It's just sick...' he wrote.

Andrew Kolvet, a longtime Kirk associate at Turning Point USA, responded by sharing John 15:18-25, a biblical passage concerning hatred and persecution.

"I'm so happy Charlie Kirk was killed. I can't help it, it's involuntary." -Dave Chappelle tonight at Madison Square Garden — Rob Henderson (@robkhenderson) November 8, 2026

Why Dave Chappelle's Charlie Kirk Remarks Divided Conservative Commentators

The criticism was striking given Chappelle's previous support among some conservatives for his comedy about transgender issues.

An X user known as Roman Helmet Guy highlighted the apparent contradiction, comparing Kirk's views on transgender issues with themes explored in Chappelle's comedy specials.

Other reactions were more openly hostile.

An account called Conservative Girl described the remarks as 'evil', while another user criticised the New York audience for laughing.

Activist Drew Pavlou suggested the controversy could become another recurring flashpoint in America's culture wars.

Those reactions reflected anger at the apparent treatment of Kirk's killing as comedy, although the available recording does not establish the full intention behind Chappelle's routine.

Chappelle has previously faced criticism for jokes involving politically sensitive subjects. His latest remarks, however, concerned an assassination that occurred just over a year earlier.

The comedian had not publicly explained the joke or addressed the criticism in the supplied reporting. The full performance would provide essential context for judging how the remarks were delivered.