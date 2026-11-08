Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has revealed that he refused an opportunity to play golf with US President Donald Trump, telling an interviewer in October 2026 that Trump and his associates 'should be put in jail'.

His remarks, made while promoting his autobiography, were first reported last month, rather than emerging as a new November development.

The news came after McBrain spoke to The Telegraph ahead of the publication of Hello Boys and Girls! on 22 October. The musician's account contains an important distinction.

A Republican friend proposed the round of golf, and there is no evidence that Trump personally extended an invitation.

Nicko McBrain Refuses to Golf With Donald Trump After Friend's Invitation

McBrain, who lives in Florida, described the friend as 'a massive Republican'. He recalled being asked whether he wanted to play golf 'with the president'. His answer was emphatic. 'No. No, mate.'

He did not identify the friend or specify when the proposed outing would have taken place. Nor did he suggest that a meeting with Trump had been arranged before he declined. The story is about a rejected suggestion, not an appointment cancelled by either man.

The refusal was striking because McBrain is himself an enthusiastic golfer. His objection, as explained in the interview, was political rather than a lack of interest in the sport.

Nicko McBrain Criticises Trump's Leadership and Pete Hegseth

McBrain said he was 'not politically inclined', before acknowledging that he had strong views about the president. He criticised what he called Trump's 'narcissism' and referred to the controversy surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files.

He also condemned US military action involving Iran. These comments reflected McBrain's political judgements. They did not establish any criminal conduct by Trump or anyone else in his administration.

The drummer singled out Pete Hegseth, the US defence secretary, predicting that he would be imprisoned. The interview did not identify charges or a court ruling supporting that prediction. It was McBrain's opinion, not a report of impending legal proceedings.

His broadest criticism came at the end of the exchange. 'My last word on Trump and his bunch of cronies is, they should be put in jail,' he told The Telegraph. McBrain did not identify which associates he meant or specify alleged offences.

The outspoken interview coincided with a milestone in McBrain's musical career. Iron Maiden announced that his autobiography, Hello Boys and Girls!, would be published on 22 October, revisiting decades of performances and life on the road.

McBrain joined Iron Maiden in 1982, after playing with Streetwalkers, Pat Travers and Trust. He became a central figure in the band's sound over the following four decades, performing with the British heavy metal group around the world.

In December 2024, he announced that a concert in São Paulo would be his last with Iron Maiden as a touring drummer. He made clear that he would remain involved with the band on other projects.

The book was accompanied by plans for a spoken-word tour, starting in Frankfurt on 26 October and continuing through Europe and the UK. It was during publicity for that memoir that McBrain explained why a round of golf with Trump held no appeal.