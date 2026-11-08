ABC has confirmed that High Potential Season 3 will premiere in the United States on Tuesday, 5 January 2027, at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

The Kaitlin Olson crime drama returns with new showrunners, a change involving Steve Howey and several unanswered questions about Morgan Gillory's family.

The announcement, issued on 6 November, follows the second-season finale on 7 April. That episode left police captain Nick Wagner seriously injured and brought fresh uncertainty to Morgan's search for Roman, her missing former partner and the father of her daughter Ava.

Morgan's one step ahead, as always. 😉 The new season of #HighPotential premieres January 5 on ABC and stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/lNPPgK1Dnq — High Potential (@HighPotentialTV) November 6, 2026

ABC Sets January Premiere and Post-Super Bowl Special for Crime Drama

ABC's published midseason schedule places High Potential after the fifth-season premiere of Will Trent, which starts at 8 p.m. The network says its original programmes will stream on Hulu the day after their television broadcast.

There is also a high-profile Sunday appearance ahead. ABC has scheduled a special episode for 14 February, following Super Bowl LXI, with the programme listed at 10.15 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The actual start could depend on the game and its coverage.

The prominent slot reflects the show's established audience. According to ABC, High Potential averaged 16.01 million viewers across broadcast and streaming platforms over 35 days during the 2025-26 season. It ranked third among eligible broadcast entertainment series for total viewers and led among adults aged 18 to 49.

The network has not announced the complete third-season episode count or a detailed synopsis. Its confirmed January return nevertheless gives viewers a date for a drama that ended its previous run without resolving two important mysteries.

Steve Howey's Exit Leaves Nick Wagner's Future in Doubt

Olson continues to anchor the series as Morgan, a single mother whose exceptional observational ability helps Los Angeles detectives investigate difficult cases. Daniel Sunjata plays her methodical police partner Adam Karadec, while Judy Reyes portrays Selena Soto.

ABC also lists Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev 'Oz' Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava and Matthew Lamb as Elliot. These names appear in the network's official cast information for the returning series.

One familiar face has a less certain future. Steve Howey will not return as a series regular after his one-year agreement, according to PEOPLE. A possible guest appearance has been discussed, but that is not confirmation that Wagner will survive.

In April's finale, Morgan found Wagner badly wounded in a park after he pursued a lead connected to Roman. His fate was left unclear, as was the identity of a shadowy figure watching Ava at an art show.

The episode also raised suspicions about Roman's possible involvement in the death of an FBI agent. Those allegations belong to the show's ongoing mystery, not to an established account of what happened.

Behind the scenes, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman have taken over showrunning duties from Todd Harthan. ABC lists the sisters among the drama's executive producers, although it has not specified how their appointment will affect the story.

For now, the broadcaster has confirmed the dates, cast information and post-Super Bowl slot, but not whether Wagner will recover or when Morgan will discover what happened to Roman.