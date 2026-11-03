Line of Duty could return to BBC One earlier than expected, with the seventh season reportedly being lined up for a January 2027 premiere. The news comes as the crime drama prepares to reunite Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar, alongside a refreshed cast featuring stars from other popular British television productions.

Robert Carlyle has already been announced as a guest series lead, while This City is Ours star Laura Aikman is among the new additions. The reported earlier launch would give fans a shorter wait for the return of Line of Duty's familiar faces after the show's nearly six-year gap between seasons.

When Will 'Line of Duty' Season 7 Be Released?

Reports suggest that the BBC has brought the seventh season forward, with a late January 2027 premiere now being tipped instead of the previously anticipated late March launch. According to one report, BBC executives have reportedly decided to move the crime drama's return forward after viewing early edits of the new series. The outlet cited an unnamed television insider who described the scheduling change as a vote of confidence in the upcoming episodes.

However, the BBC has not officially confirmed the revised broadcast schedule. Another report also suggested the development but noted that the broadcaster had declined to provide further comment.

Laura Aikman Joins the 'Line of Duty' Cast

Aikman is among the new faces joining the seventh season. The actress, who appeared in BBC crime drama This City Is Ours and comedy series Gavin & Stacey, will play Detective Constable Paula Beckman.

She joins Tom Weston-Jones, who has been cast as Detective Inspector Dominic Gough, the commanding officer of Tactical Operations Unit 7 (TO-7). Levi Brown and Amy Leigh Hickman are also joining the team as DC Luke Tobin and DC Nira Rashid, respectively.

Robert Carlyle is another major addition, taking on the role of DC Shaun Massie, a veteran Specialist Rifle Officer working with TO-7. The character is described as a gruff loner whose attitude changes when his commanding officer, Gough, faces serious allegations.

The returning cast includes Compston as Steve Arnott, McClure as Kate Fleming and Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings. Mark Bonnar, Owen Teale, Perry Fitzpatrick and Christina Chong are also expected to reprise their previous roles.

What Will Happen in 'Line of Duty' Season 7?

The new six-part series will introduce a significant change to the familiar anti-corruption team. AC-12 has been disbanded and rebranded as the Inspectorate of Police Standards, with Arnott, Fleming and Hastings continuing their work in a more challenging environment.

According to the BBC's official synopsis, the trio will be assigned their most sensitive investigation yet. Their attention turns to DI Dominic Gough, a charismatic officer praised for his success against organised crime groups.

However, allegations that Gough has abused his position of trust to act as a sexual predator raise serious questions about his conduct. The investigation could become even more complicated if the accusations are being used to distract from a larger threat operating behind the scenes.

Mercurio, who created and writes the series, has expressed his gratitude to viewers for following the drama through its previous six seasons. He also joked that the return of corruption in the show's fictional world had given him plenty of material after years away from AC-12.

The Return of BBC's Hit Police Drama

Line of Duty first premiered in 2012 and became one of the BBC's most successful crime dramas. Its sixth season concluded in 2021, with the finale attracting more than 17 million viewers over 28 days.

The return of Compston, McClure and Dunbar, alongside Mercurio's new storyline and a high-profile guest cast, has renewed anticipation for the next chapter.

Although January 2027 has yet to be officially confirmed, the reported scheduling change suggests viewers may not have to wait until spring to see the team back in action.