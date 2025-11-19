Tom Selleck was reportedly 'looking like death warmed over' not so long ago, but the Magnum, P.I. star has pulled off an impressive comeback following an intervention from loved ones. The Blue Bloods actor, 80, was recently seen running errands in his Thousand Oaks, Calif., neighbourhood on 20 October looking healthier and more energetic than he has in months.

After a gym session, Selleck — now sporting a neatly trimmed goatee and stylish new glasses — stopped by a dry cleaner and gallantly held the door for a female customer. His leaner, well-groomed appearance is a far cry from last summer and the previous year when he appeared overweight and unkempt, sparking fears about his wellbeing.

Jillie Mack Leads the Intervention

'Tom's a proud guy', an insider revealed. 'He didn't appreciate all the noise over his health and told people it was a lot of fuss over nothing. But deep down he knew he looked terrible, and that all the junk food and lack of exercise had caught up to him. He wasn't taking care of himself hygiene-wise and didn't even bother to trim his beard.'

Sources say the shocking decline forced those closest to him, led by his wife of 38 years, Jillie Mack, 67, to stage an intervention. 'Jillie and a small group of trusted friends staged a mini-intervention', a source said. 'They told him this was no way to live and that he deserved to take care of himself.'

Over time, Selleck cut back on the fast food. He's been exercising and doing physical therapy. He's even had his hair styled, which has done wonders for his confidence.

'Blue Bloods' Cancellation Hit Hard

Selleck's health struggles were compounded by professional disappointment. The actor was reportedly devastated last December when TV bosses abruptly ended his long-running show Blue Bloods after 14 seasons. Fans feared the abrupt decision would affect him, and insiders say it hit him harder than expected.

Cast members from the show's spinoff, Boston Blue, are now pushing for his return. 'Selleck's comeback prospects are looking good', a source explained. 'He's keeping his fingers and toes crossed for a call from the producers, who've got everyone pleading for Tom to at least get a cameo.'

A New Lease on Life

The actor's lifestyle overhaul appears to have worked wonders. Friends report he now eats healthier, exercises regularly, and enjoys more energy. His recent outings show a renewed confidence and alertness, signalling that he is back to his old self.

Jillie Mack's dedication to his wellbeing has reportedly played a central role. Her insistence on the intervention motivated him to embrace lasting changes. Friends say Selleck looks happier and more focused than he has in years, leaving fans hopeful for a professional comeback.

With potential projects on the horizon, Tom Selleck seems poised to reclaim both his health and career momentum. His journey serves as a reminder that even the most enduring stars can benefit from a push from loved ones when it comes to lifestyle changes.