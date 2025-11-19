Mark Harmon might be ready to hang up retirement for good. Sources tell the National Enquirer that the NCIS favourite has rekindled his passion for acting after a recent guest appearance on the show.

The 74-year-old, who left the series four years ago, reprised his iconic role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs during the first-ever NCIS and NCIS: Origins crossover on 11 November.

'It's made him realise how much he misses being in front of the camera', the insider said. 'He had such a wonderful time being back on set, and now he's saying he wants to do more acting.'

Harmon, who spent 18 seasons on NCIS, remains one of television's most recognisable stars, and his return has sparked excitement among fans and colleagues alike.

Retirement Was No Fun

Life away from the set has proved tougher than Harmon expected. The source revealed that his wife, Pam Dawber, has been watching him struggle with downtime.

'Mark tried to enjoy the downtime, but the truth is, he was bored out of his mind. He misses the routine, the crew, the fans, the whole buzz of being on set', the insider said.

'Pam will be the first to tell you she's glad he's getting out of the house again!' the source added, highlighting that Harmon's return has lifted both his and his wife's spirits.

While he may return for more guest roles on NCIS, Harmon is also considering expanding his acting horizon.

Eyeing Big Screen Roles

According to insiders, Harmon is exploring opportunities beyond NCIS. 'He wants to stretch himself, so he's even started looking at projects outside the NCIS universe — he's more interested in doing movies', the source said.

Harmon's recent work on Freaky Friday alongside Jamie Lee Curtis has encouraged him to pursue more big-screen projects.

'Mark says he's got plenty of gas left in the tank and clearly there's a whole legion of fans who still want to watch him', the source revealed. 'While he's not looking for another 18-year grind, he's open to the right project to help keep him busy and inspired.'

Turning 75 next year doesn't appear to have slowed Harmon. 'He's turning 75 next year, but truth is he's just not ready to retire, he probably never will be', the insider added.

Fans Could See More of Gibbs Soon

Fans have plenty to look forward to, whether Harmon chooses guest appearances or takes on new roles outside NCIS. His experience and enduring appeal make him a sought-after talent in Hollywood, and sources confirm that he is already weighing various projects.

From returning to familiar territory to exploring fresh opportunities, Harmon is clearly not ready to step away from the screen. His brief retirement has served as a reminder of what he enjoys most — acting and connecting with audiences who have followed him for decades.