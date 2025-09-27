Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are gearing up for what could be one of Hollywood's most talked-about weddings, sending fans and media into a frenzy of speculation. Rumours are swirling not only about the star-studded guest list and lavish location but also whether the couple may already have quietly tied the knot. With the Selena Gomez wedding dominating global headlines, anticipation is building for a ceremony that promises glamour, secrecy and plenty of surprises.

Wedding Date and Location

As confirmed by PageSix, Selena Gomez marriage to Benny Blanco is being planned for California, with a private estate in Montecito, Santa Barbara frequently mentioned as the likely venue. Guests are said to be transported from a nearby hotel to ensure discretion around the ceremony.

Initially, Blanco noted in an interview with Australia's Today Show that the pair have not yet set an official date. This has led to conflicting coverage, with speculation intensifying online and adding to the mystery surrounding the wedding.

But recent updates from media outlets like Cosmopolitan have confirmed that the highly-anticipated wedding will take place on today, 27 September.

Guest List and Star Power

The wedding guest list has already generated significant interest. Among those expected to attend are Gomez's long-time friend Taylor Swift, socialite Paris Hilton and Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

There is also speculation over whether Swift's fiancé, American football player Travis Kelce, will be able to join her given his commitments during the NFL season.

Meanwhile, one notable absence is actress Meryl Streep. Although she was initially linked to the event, a source told Daily Mail that she is no longer expected to attend. Even without her, the Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding remains one of the most high-profile occasions of 2025.

Selena Gomez's Role and Excitement

In interviews, Gomez has spoken enthusiastically about the upcoming marriage. During a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she has even playfully hinted that Steve Martin could take on the role of ring bearer, a suggestion that drew attention from both fans and the media.

For Gomez, the wedding represents a major personal milestone after years of balancing the pressures of fame, ongoing health challenges and a demanding career.

Benny Blanco's Involvement

Benny Blanco has not only been a supportive partner but also a key collaborator in Gomez's musical career. The producer has worked with her on songs from their joint album 'I Said I Love You First' and has been credited with helping shape her current sound.

Their partnership is seen as both personal and professional, with the wedding marking another step in their shared journey.

The Buzz Around 'Is Selena Gomez Already Married?'

The secrecy surrounding the ceremony has led to growing speculation online, with some fans questioning whether Gomez and Blanco have already married in private. While there is no evidence to confirm this, the rumours have only fuelled public interest, keeping the couple at the centre of entertainment news.

Beyond the Wedding – Music and Career Moves

While attention remains on the marriage, Gomez continues to advance her music career. She recently featured on Cardi B's track 'Pick It Up' from the album 'Am I the Drama?' and topped the Billboard Hot Latin Pop Songs chart with Ojos Tristes, a collaboration with The Marías.

She has also expressed interest in re-recording her earlier single 'Who Says' to reflect her current voice and perspective. With Blanco's continued support, Gomez's professional life remains as busy as her personal one.