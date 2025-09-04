A scandalous workplace claim threatens to cast a long shadow over Selena Gomez's anticipated wedding planning.

Reports emerged alleging that Mandy Teefey, Gomez's mother and co-founder of mental-health start-up Wondermind, snorted Ritalin during office hours, a serious accusation her representatives promptly and firmly denied. Despite the denial, the unfolding controversy adds tension to what should be a celebratory chapter in Gomez's life.

Allegations at Wondermind: A Troubled Foundation

Wondermind was launched in April 2022 with an ambitious mission: to destigmatise mental illness through accessible content and tools. There was early fanfare; Selena Gomez, founder of Rare Beauty and a vocal mental-health advocate, served as chief impact officer, while her mother, Mandy Teefey, took a leadership role. The company raised approximately £4 million ($5 million) in Series A funding.

But behind the polished exterior lay chaos. Staff reported that Teefey often treated the office as a refuge, working overnight, surrounded by take-away boxes and luxury packages, and exhibiting erratic behaviour. Internal dysfunction surfaced: frequent absences, angry outbursts, missed payrolls and dwindling operations plagued the start-up by late 2024.

The most explosive claim came from former employees who said they saw Teefey snort what they believed was Ritalin at her desk. This allegation emerged amid other concerns, such as administration of liquid Benadryl via IV drips, sometimes conspicuously delivered by a 'missing-teeth, erratic' nurse, causing drowsiness or potential hallucinations.

Denial and Damage Control

Teefey's response was unequivocal: 'Absolutely not', she told interviewers regarding the Ritalin allegation. She offered context for her overnight stays, citing seizure risks, not substance misuse, and defended her use of background TV as an ADHD-related focus aid. She also denied any chaos in her workspace, rejecting descriptions of a 'drug den' or unhygienic clutter.

According to Teefey, it is the neighbourhood that was 'sketchy'. She reported a supposed intruder, claiming she heard someone in the building. However, police found no sign of trespass, and there was no corroborating Ring-cam footage. Gomez's mother insisted her fears were genuine, but evidence didn't support her intruder claim.

Former staff expressed disappointment that Gomez did not intervene, even when she witnessed her mother living overnight in the office, unshowered and in sweat attire. One quoted staff member said: 'I will say this with the utmost certainty, no doubt... Selena knew her mother was not well enough to be running that company.'

From a human-interest perspective, staff recounted mental-health struggles sparked by the chaotic environment, panic disorders and heightened anxiety, noting that knowing Teefey's instability yet seeing little corrective action from Gomez added to their distress.

Wedding Preparations Amid Crisis

Though details of Selena Gomez's wedding planning remain closely guarded, it's clear that the allegations surrounding her mother's conduct could overshadow the joyous occasion. Reports suggest that Gomez is preparing for marriage; sources mention guest lists and engagement news, but this timing is particularly delicate given the seriousness of the Wondermind scandal.

For the public and media alike, the contrast between celebration and controversy creates a volatile mix. Gomez, known for her poise and mental-health advocacy, now faces scrutiny on two fronts: her personal happiness and how it intersects with her mother's troubling professional conduct.

Can Recovery Come from Ruin?

Wondermind's future appears uncertain. The start-up has largely unraveled, with staff laid off, operations stalled and funding dried up. Teefey, however, remains optimistic — claiming the mental-health app is 'ready to rock and roll' and that funding is being pursued before potential launch. Whether that optimism will hold in light of staff testimonials and public scrutiny is yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, Gomez might find herself balancing celebration with crisis, protecting her personal life and public image while navigating the fallout from her mother's professional controversies.