A viral video on X has sent shoppers into a frenzy over Black Friday Sale deals at Target. The clip shows Christmas trees with prices that appear misleading, sparking claims that Black Friday bargains may be a scam.

In the footage, the sale price is shown prominently while the original price on the boxes is partly hidden. 'It says regular price is 175, and they're letting it go for 122', the man filming says. He then points out the original price covered on the box, revealing $120.

X users quickly shared memes and posts highlighting that some 'original prices' are even higher than the actual retail cost. Many argued that the so-called Black Friday bargains offer little real savings, causing a heated debate online.

🚨 PSA: Black Friday is a SCAM!!



Target was just caught marking up the “original price” of Christmas trees, to then offer a “discounted price” higher than the original.



The solution: SHOP LOCAL — buy your Christmas tree at a local retailer that sources from a family farm! pic.twitter.com/aySI1T8pkB — James Li (@5149jamesli) November 26, 2025

'Black Friday Sales Are Fake'

James Li, an X user who posted the video, has gone further, claiming Black Friday Sales are deliberately misleading. He says retailers use a tactic called 'the price anchoring trap'.

'Retailer is setting a super high original price to make the sale price look like a massive markdown. The point is to establish a false reference point for the item's value', Li explained.

He adds that the tactic tricks shoppers into focusing on perceived savings instead of the real cost. 'With this method, buyers' brains are manipulated to see a bargain, even when the final price is no better than usual', he says.

Li also offered practical advice for consumers to avoid falling into the alleged scam. He urged buyers not to shop for Christmas trees at Target during Black Friday. Instead, he recommended using a website called 'realchristmastrees.org'.

The site provides a map showing local Christmas tree dealers, letting buyers compare prices and shop directly. Li explained this approach ensures fair pricing while avoiding misleading sale tactics.

Split Reaction from the Public

Li's claims have sparked conversation among shoppers online, some agreed, while others offered a different perspective.

One commented, 'It's always been a scam. If nobody shopped on Black Friday, prices would be 50% lower by December 15th just to drive merchandise out of the store, but as long as there are flat screens and tablets and shit on sale, the average dumb American will show up at midnight like an animal'.

On YouTube, where the video was first posted, viewers also weighed in. One user said, 'They have been scamming Black Friday sales for at least the last decade. Since Circuit City, Toys R Us days. They been gone awhile. I agree with James. Boycott those clowns!'

Another added, 'They're gonna say tariffs but guaranteed those have been sitting in a warehouse since last year'.

Meanwhile, those that did not agree, cited tariffs and supply chain issues.

One X account said, 'Prices on many items, across different retailers, have been impacted by tariffs. These orders were purchased at least 6-12 months in advance. They had to increase their prices because of tariffs, regardless if it's Black Friday or not. This has happened all year'.

Another user explained, 'Most likely tariff-related. Holiday orders for retailers were placed in late 2024 to early 2025 before the Trump tariffs hit, and the printed box price reflects those pre-tariff costs. Suppliers likely already had all the packaging produced, and couldn't update it. Target probably asked them to cover the printed price with a blank sticker so they could set the final retail once the goods landed, since tariff rates were volatile. The higher price on the shelf tag is the updated retail after the actual tariff costs were added'.

With online discussions heating up, shoppers remain divided over whether Black Friday Sale deals are genuine bargains or simply clever illusions.