Wendell Pierce is not bothered by the hate Meghan Markle gets as he believes that nothing else matters but the love from friends and family.

The actor shared his thoughts on the vitriol aimed at the Duchess of Sussex during a red-carpet interview with Page Six at the National Board of Review Annual Gala last week. When asked about the criticism she gets he replied, "The thing about is it she has (Prince) Harry, right? And of course, the beautiful kids."

The couple share two children, son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2. Pierce added: "That's the most important thing. So, all the other ... everything else is just ... outside of that means nothing, you know? Love conquers all."

Pierce played Robert Zane, the father of Rachel Zane, played by Meghan Markle, in the legal series "Suits". When asked if he thinks it is "bizarre" that his TV daughter married into the British royal family, he said yes, but explained that it "just shows you the power of love".

"No matter who you are, where you are, love conquers all," he added.

Speaking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, he shared that he caught up with the couple earlier last year in New York "when she received an award". He said he met with them "a couple of months ago".

He said: "I hadn't seen them in a while, so it was great (to) just touch base and remind her that no matter where they are in the world, I'm their friend, I love her."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in New York on Oct. 10 last year to attend the Mental Health Summit and host their first-ever in-person "The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit".

They were also at the "Women of Vision Awards" in Manhattan on May 16, where the duchess accepted her award. It is unclear which of these two events Pierce was referring to where he supposedly caught up with the Sussexes.

The actor also noted that Meghan Markle may somewhat live in "a bubble" but he reminded her that "it's always good to know that no matter what you're going through your friends are there for you".

In the same interview, "The Wire" star also talked about the resurgence of "Suits" after it streamed on Netflix and Peacock. The series ended in 2019 with the Duchess of Sussex having been a part of the show for 100 episodes, from seasons one to seven.

"It just shows you that you go make something and it doesn't matter when it touches people. You're always happy when it does touch people and here it is five years after the fact that people have discovered it again for the first time. So that makes it a classic, really," he said.

Pierce echoed the same reminders he gave Meghan Markle during her last day on the set of "Suits" in 2017. He revealed during an interview on Harry Connick Jr's chat show in 2018 that it was just him and her in the room and he was compelled to share some parting words.

He told her: "I know your life is going to change but always know, no matter where you are, I will always be your loving fake father."

As for Meghan Markle, she has also commented on the renewed success of "Suits" during a red-carpet interview at Variety's "Power of Women" last year. She reminisced on the fun time she had working on the show along with the great cast and crew.

Unfortunately, she was not able to join the mini reunion of her "Suits" co-stars at the recent Golden Globes because of a prior engagement. Pierce, along with Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht were at the star-studded event.