The wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have been grand and picture-perfect, but her former "Suits" co-star shared that it did not smell as pretty as it looked.

Rick Hoffman, who plays Louis Litt in the NBC legal series, looked back on the royal wedding which took place on May 19, 2018 during a recent interview on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast. He referred to a viral photo of him taken at the ceremony that showed him with a disgusted look on his face and told the hosts: "If you type in my name on Google you see my face making that awful face."

He shared that he was making that face because he smelled something awful from where he was seated. He noted there was "still air" and "as time goes on" he started "to smell something really terrible and foul".

He thought that "somebody has terrible breath" but he said "that it was more than one person" and the smell was coming over his way.

Hoffman recalled starting getting jittery because the odour was bothering him. He admitted that he is "very sensitive when it comes to that" so he tried different ways to prevent sniffing the foul smell.

"It's an hour and a half so it's just constantly coming my way. Now it's getting into my body," he shared.

Hoffman said he went to his "Suits" castmates, recalling: "I don't want them to think it's me because I'm so particular when it comes to hygiene. So I'm like, 'Do you guys smell that?' And they're like, 'No.' So now I'm, like, literally by myself, alone on an island, and I'm just going, 'Mother...' And that's (the face) they got (on camera)."

The actor added: "Guess who knew that the most in the cast that I had an issue with other people's hygiene? Meghan! Always knew and would always laugh about how I was so sensitive."

The hosts then joked that Meghan Markle purposely seated him next to the "stinky people" to which he replied that it was just ironic that it happened. Despite the awful smell, the actor said the ceremony "was great".

Hoffman also described Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding as "incredibly special" and that it felt surreal. "When you were on those grounds you were like 'wow!'. You did feel like you're in a different century," he shared as he recalled seeing thousands of people gathered to watch the couple tie the knot.