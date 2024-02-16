A new book on the British royal family claimed that Prince Philip was very cautious of Meghan Markle joining the royal family, while Queen Elizabeth II had expressed disapproval over her attempt to appear "virginal".

Royal author Ingrid Seward shared some sensational revelations about the family in her new book "My Mother and I". She wrote that the late Duke of Edinburgh had warned his wife not to be easily charmed by the Duchess of Sussex. Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had high hopes for the former "Suits" star to become an integral part of the institution, right from when she became publicly known as Prince Harry's new love interest.

Seward shared in a serialisation of the book on the Daily Mail: "Soon the country as a whole seemed to take to Meghan with equally genuine delight. One of the few wary of succumbing to her charm offensive, however, was Prince Philip. While the Queen continued to champion Harry's new love, he warned his wife to be cautious."

She added: "Queen Elizabeth II was perfectly aware what Philip meant when he drew parallels between Meghan and Wallis. Indeed, much later, she would remark in her clipped way that perhaps Harry had been 'too in love' with the American actress."

Meanwhile, the author claimed that Prince Philip never changed his opinion of Meghan Markle ever since he detected her similarity to the Duchess of Windsor, Wallis Simpson. Simpson married the Queen's uncle, Edward VIII, and supported him abdicating as King. George VI took over the throne followed by a young Elizabeth.

According to Seward, Prince Philip gave the Duchess of Sussex the nickname "DoW" because he thought it was "uncanny" how she reminded him of Simpson. She explained: "He wasn't simply referring to the fact that both were pencil-slim, dark-haired and glamorous American divorcees. There was a wealth of subtext in his barbed remark."

Seward went on to draw parallels with how Megxit and Edward VIII's abdication led to a rift in the royal family. Prince Harry left his royal duties and carved his own path with Meghan Markle and their family in America, while Edward VIII abdicated so he can marry Simpson.

"Queen Elizabeth II never voiced her true opinion about Harry's wife except to her very closest confidantes, such as Lady Elizabeth Anson, or Liza as she was known to her friends. A cousin of the Queen, she used to speak on the telephone to the monarch on a daily basis," the author continued.

She shared that Lady Anson had told her that the Queen only had one complaint about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding and it was the bride's Givenchy wedding gown.

"Lady Elizabeth told me that the Queen had made only one remark to her about Meghan and Harry's wedding, which was that the bride's Givenchy wedding gown was 'too white'. In the monarch's view, it was not appropriate for a divorcee getting remarried in church to look quite so flamboyantly virginal," Seward wrote.

She also claimed that the late monarch "was not comfortable with Charles' decision to stand in for Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, and walk her down the aisle".

Elsewhere in the book, Seward also spoke about how Queen Elizabeth II reacted following Megxit and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive Oprah interview in March 2021. She shared, as told to her by Lady Anson, that Her Majesty was left feeling "upset" by everything.

She was "dismayed by Harry's high-handed attitude both before and after the wedding" and that her relationship with her grandson was "quite badly damaged by it all". He Majesty reportedly never "truly understood" why the duke had to give up being a working royal.

The author wrote: "However much she loved Harry — and she did — she couldn't condone the way he was speaking about the institution of the monarchy she'd spent 70 years preserving."

It is unclear how credible Seward's revelations are but she has covered the royals for nearly 40 years and has written several books about them including the 2020 "Prince Philip Revealed". Meanwhile, my "My Mother and I" came out on Feb. 15.