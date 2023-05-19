A study commissioned by TUI BLUE has revealed that children are more relaxed and open to trying new food items while on vacation. The results of the survey published on the TUI BLUE app have the company formulating "Adventurous Appetites" based on the responses of 600 parents of 6-11 year old children.

72 per cent of those surveyed revealed that their children are fussy eaters and they had to whip up new tricks to make them eat at home but when it comes to overseas holidays the little ones happily gobble up baos, fajitas, shawarmas and different kinds of food.

Holidays turn kids towards food adventure

Through their initiative "Adventurous Appetites", TUI BLUE is trying to attract parents to the phenomenon of new and exciting dishes for kids from different cuisines across the world. The move has become a necessity as 43 per cent of parents look for a wider range of food when booking resorts for holidays while 68 per cent of children love new types of foods.

On the contrary, parents have a hard time convincing kids to try out new dishes at home. 35 per cent say they look for kid-friendly recipes to cook with them so that their interest develops. 34 per cent sneak in and mix vegetables in their kid's meals. 22 per cent try some quirky shapes and sizes of food or try making the food more attractive with smileys and garnishing.

With the new initiative, TUI BLUE is trying to tap into the energy and inquisitiveness of the kids during vacation by offering them with a range of new food options and even the possibility of creating their own dish.

"Our mission with Adventurous Appetites is to show how the freedom of holidays can encourage braver culinary choices." Louise Bates, Managing Director, TUI BLUE

Bates underlined how the brand is trying to achieve that by including different food-related activities and challenges for families to bond over. Apart from the intriguing food combinations at their disposal, parents and kids will get to know how to use them with the help of tips given in the app. The company knows the importance of holidays and how they can rejuvenate the mundane life of people. So, they are using this "opportunity to shake up what and how we eat".

The survey showcased a growing interest of children towards healthy food like avocado, Greek salad etc. as well as a knack for trying out new food items like paella, sushi, naan bread, korma curry, snails and other uncommon food. This seems like a good way of learning about a new country and its people and developing an inclusive view of the world.

"Food is a great way to learn about new cultures – and it's fantastic so many children are receptive to trying new tastes when holidaying in another country." Louise Bates, Managing Director, TUI BLUE

The hit list of most hated food items is topped by brussel sprouts and mushrooms along with avocado and broccoli. Based on the study, they are okay with sweetcorn, potatoes and carrots.

Here's a list of food items kids are most likely to try for the first time when on vacation.

Spring rolls Paella Avocado Greek Salad Tacos Sushi Samosa Chicken Shawarma Naan bread Burritos Fajitas Korma curry Chow Mein Gnocchi Tika curry Quesadillas Bao buns Escargot (snails) Asian lettuce wraps Empanadas

Food experiences key to better eating habits

However, the situation isn't that rosy. Although most kids liked new dishes some still preferred their old favourites. 37 per cent, four in 10 kids won't venture outside their favourite territory and it's especially for them this kind of adventure activity regarding food is necessary. 48 per cent of these kids reveal their apathy towards new food items is based on the way they look as most of the time it 'looks weird'.

24 per cent of parents have revealed that these kids lose their appetite when they return home after dining out. Perhaps this makes 28 per cent of parents stock up on snacks and 27 per cent source the favourite meals of their kids when they are on vacation.

Despite these hurdles, a OnePoll study found that 21 per cent of children have faith in cooking with their parents. They think it helps them to learn about new food items and develop a taste.

17 per cent of children even said that they are likely to try out new dishes when they are served by their parents in interesting costumes.

This is confirmed by child nutritionist Sarah Almond Bushell when she said that children are more prone to change their eating habits if they enjoy the experience and it's crucial to imbibe an encouraging outlook through the playful discovery of new food choices which expands their palettes. Her tips can be found on the TUI BLUE App as they are trying to encourage kids towards better eating habits.