Susan Egan, the original voice of Megara in Disney's 1997 animated Hercules, has named Zendaya and Tom Holland as her dream choices to lead the planned live-action remake, explaining why she believes the Hollywood couple could be perfect for the roles.

Neither actor has been officially cast, but Egan's endorsement is adding fresh buzz to speculation over who could bring Disney's beloved characters to life in the long-awaited remake.

Susan Egan Makes Her 'Hercules' Casting Pitch

In an interview at Disney's D23 event, where she was honoured as a Disney Legend, Egan backed Zendaya as Meg and Holland as Hercules, saying she could see the couple bringing the characters to life.

Susan Egan, the voice of Meg in the animated ‘Hercules,’ says she’d cast Zendaya as Meg and Tom Holland as Hercules in the ‘Hercules’ live-action remake | #D23 pic.twitter.com/qTjw2KAAQh — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 16, 2026

Egan said Zendaya's career has given her the qualities she associates with Meg, particularly her confidence, vocal ability and distinctive presence.

'Not even because they are the "it" couple right now, it's not even that,' Egan said. 'I have watched her beautiful career from when she was a teenager, and she's just grounded. She is a strong woman, obviously, statuesque and amazing, with an incredible voice and a little edge, don't you think?'

The actress also joked about making her long-standing preference more public. 'I mean, I've been subtly saying Zendaya, but now I'm just gonna say it,' she said, joking that the couple might be 'filing for the restraining order right now' before adding, 'I feel like the world needs it.'

Susan Egan, voice of Meg in ‘HERCULES’, says she wants Tom Holland & Zendaya to play Hercules & Meg in a live-action remake.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/myb5Hvoiyu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 16, 2026

Zendaya and Tom Holland's Background

Zendaya and Holland have built careers across blockbuster franchises, musicals and acclaimed dramas, giving them experience in both mainstream entertainment and more demanding roles.

Zendaya's credits include The Greatest Showman and the Spider-Man films, while her performance in Challengers showcased her range in a more mature role.

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Holland has similarly moved between action, comedy and drama through projects including Spider-Man and Uncharted.

The pair also starred together in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, a new adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic.

Their roles in the film give both actors recent experience bringing figures from classical mythology to the big screen, making Egan's idea of casting them in another Greek-inspired story particularly timely.

Furthermore, Zendaya and Holland already have established on-screen chemistry after playing Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man films.

If Egan's casting wish were ever to become reality, this would be the first time the real-life couple would be paired outside the Spider-Man franchise.

However, her comments remain a personal recommendation, and Disney has not announced either actor for the live-action Hercules.

About the Disney Animated Classic

Released in 1997, Hercules reimagined the Greek mythological hero as Zeus' son, who is raised among mortals before embarking on a journey to discover what it truly means to be a hero.

The animated musical starred Tate Donovan as Hercules, Egan as Megara, Danny DeVito as Phil and James Woods as Hades. Its gospel-inspired soundtrack, comedy and distinctive animation helped establish the film as a Disney favourite.

Egan's connection to Meg makes her latest casting suggestion particularly notable, as she helped define the character's voice in the original.

What We Know About 'Hercules' Remake So Far

Disney's live-action Hercules has been in development for several years. Guy Ritchie was announced as director in 2022, with Joe and Anthony Russo attached as producers through AGBO.

The project has been described as a modern interpretation of the animated classic rather than a scene-for-scene remake. However, the film remains in development, with its eventual cast and release date yet to be confirmed.