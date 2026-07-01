Football icon Lionel Messi has delighted fans with a surprise appearance alongside Tom Holland in an official teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

While the cameo quickly grabbed attention, it was an old photo of Messi posing with a Spider-Man plush toy that transformed the campaign into one of the internet's favourite full-circle moments.

Soon after the teaser was released, fans resurfaced the earlier image of Messi smiling with the plushie, sharing the two moments side by side and calling it the perfect example of 'how it started versus how it ended'.

For many, the football legend appeared to have gone from posing with Spider-Man to starring in his own Marvel adventure.

Messi Swings Into Spider-Man's World

The teaser opens with Peter Parker sitting in a New York café while talking on the phone. Mid-conversation, he suddenly blurts out, 'Shut up!' leaving the person on the other end confused. The reason quickly becomes clear as Messi walks through the café doors.

Caught off guard, Peter asks, 'You're Messi?' while the café owner casually replies, 'Yeah, he knows,' treating the arrival of one of football's greatest players as an everyday occurrence.

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Messi then reveals he is searching for Spider-Man, pulling out his phone to show a tracking app linked to the superhero. Peter excuses himself before returning in full Spider-Man costume.

'You're good with heights?' he asks, moments before the pair swing through the Manhattan skyline in a playful sequence that sees Messi experience web-slinging for the first time.

According to The Economic Times, the teaser was created as part of the promotional campaign for Spider-Man: Brand New Day and does not indicate that Messi appears in the film itself. The movie is scheduled for worldwide release on 31 July.

From Plushie to Viral Full-Circle Moment

Almost immediately after the teaser premiered, fans revived an older image showing Messi taking a selfie with a Spider-Man plush toy.

A widely shared Facebook post summed up the internet's reaction, writing: 'Messi really went from taking selfies with Spider-Man plushies to actually flying through the city with him.'

The post described the crossover as the ultimate 'how it started versus how it ended' moment, adding that it felt like 'the ultimate childhood dream somehow became a full Marvel promo' before joking that Messi had 'accidentally unlocked the MCU side quest.'

Thousands of users shared the comparison, saying the teaser gave new meaning to the old photo by turning what had once been a light-hearted snapshot into an official Marvel crossover.

Fans Embrace the Unexpected Collaboration

The nostalgic callback proved almost as popular as the teaser itself, with social media users joking that Messi had officially entered the Spider-Verse.

Others admitted they initially assumed the clip had been created using artificial intelligence because the pairing of Messi and Spider-Man seemed too surreal to be real. As reported by Gulf News, the collaboration quickly became one of the week's biggest viral entertainment moments, uniting football supporters and Marvel fans alike.

Although Messi has no acting role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the campaign demonstrated the power of combining global sport with blockbuster entertainment. By turning a once-viral Spider-Man plush photo into an official crossover with Spider-Man himself, the teaser created a nostalgic internet moment that few fans saw coming.