Tom Holland has officially confirmed that he and Zendaya are married, ending months of viral wedding rumours that followed the couple throughout 2025.

The Spider-Man Brand New Day star revealed the news during an interview with Esquire UK while discussing AI-generated wedding photos that circulated online earlier this year. When asked about the images and whether they prompted any clarification to relatives, Holland said: 'No, because they were all there'.

Holland Confirms Marriage In Rare Interview Moment

Holland's remarks mark the first time he has publicly acknowledged that he and Zendaya are married.

The comment came after he was asked about AI-generated wedding images that spread online and led some fans to believe the couple had already held a ceremony.

Holland revealed that even his grandmother briefly believed the photos were real and thought she had missed the wedding. His response to the speculation that family members 'were all there' has been widely interpreted as confirmation that a private ceremony had taken place.

When pressed for further detail, he declined to elaborate, telling Esquire UK: 'That's all you'll get on that'.

Private Ceremony Kept Entirely Out Of Public View

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Despite confirming that a wedding took place, Holland did not disclose when or where the ceremony occurred.

The couple did not publicly announce the wedding, and no official images or ceremony details were released at the time, allowing the event to remain private despite sustained public interest.

Unlike many celebrity marriages, there were no magazine exclusives, red carpet confirmations or social media announcements, meaning the relationship milestone went unreported until Holland's interview.

Law Roach Comment Adds To Earlier Speculation

Earlier this year, Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach contributed to speculation when he told reporters at the Actor Awards: 'The wedding has already happened. You missed it'.

At the time, the comment sparked debate online, with fans unsure whether he was teasing future plans or referencing a ceremony that had already taken place.

Following Holland's confirmation, the clip has resurfaced as fans reassess earlier signals surrounding the couple's relationship timeline.

How Rumours Built Across 2025

Speculation about a possible wedding intensified after Zendaya appeared at the 2025 Golden Globes wearing an engagement ring, prompting widespread discussion across social media.

Further theories emerged after AI-generated wedding images began circulating online, accelerating online debate about whether the couple had already married privately.

These separate moments, including ring sightings, viral imagery, and now Holland's confirmation, have since been viewed collectively by fans as part of a broader timeline leading to confirmation of the marriage.

I Found My Person

Holland also spoke about his relationship with Zendaya and the stability it provides away from public attention.

He described the relationship as a new stage in his life, telling Esquire UK: 'It's definitely the next chapter. I'm very excited'.

'Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time', he said.

Holland added that the pair understands each other in ways few others could.

'So for me, I found my person', he said. 'She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I have ever been when I'm with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period'.

Holland and Zendaya first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, confirmed their relationship publicly in 2021, and announced their engagement in January 2025.

While Holland declined to reveal further details about the ceremony, his confirmation that family members attended has brought months of speculation about the couple's relationship status to a close.