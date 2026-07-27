Christopher Nolan's latest epic, The Odyssey, has sparked online backlash after an early scene involving puppies left audiences questioning whether any animals were harmed during filming.

The sequence shows Eumaeus, played by John Leguizamo, throwing a puppy from a cliff before the young Odysseus chooses another that later becomes his loyal companion, Argos.

The emotionally charged moment quickly became one of the film's biggest talking points. Despite the speculation, there is no evidence that any dogs were injured during production.

Puppy Scene Sparks Backlash

Viewers took to social media soon after the film's release, with many describing the sequence as distressing and unexpected. Some criticised the moment because it does not appear in Homer's Odyssey and was instead introduced by Nolan as part of his adaptation.

The debate intensified after a viral X post falsely claimed: 'Nolan actually killed like 15 dogs while filming this scene. Took several times to get it right and he wanted to be authentic.'

nolan actually killed like 15 dogs while filming this scene. took several times to get it right and he wanted to to be authentic https://t.co/JmS0LdlCrL — the man formerly known as indeed (@punishedindeed) July 26, 2026

The post amassed more than five million views, with some users suggesting Nolan's well-known preference for practical filmmaking had 'gone too far'. However, no evidence has emerged to support the allegation.

How the Puppy Scene Was Filmed?

Although the viral claim spread rapidly online, those involved in the production have said no animals were harmed during filming.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Leguizamo explained that extensive safety measures were in place throughout production.

'There was a big blanket that caught every puppy gently, but it does look like I'm dropping him off the cliff,' he said, adding that audiences would 'hate me for the rest of cinema history' because of the controversial sequence.

According to Moviepaws, the production also used a mechanical prop dog for later scenes involving the older Argos, ensuring no live animals were placed at risk.

Based on the available evidence and statements from those involved in the production, the answer to whether any dogs were harmed during the filming of The Odyssey is no.

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Argos' Emotional Role in 'The Odyssey'

The controversial flashback introduces Argos, one of the most memorable animals in classical literature. In Homer's epic, the ageing dog waits nearly 20 years for Odysseus to return home after the Trojan War.

Although his master arrives disguised as a beggar, Argos immediately recognises him before dying moments later, making their reunion one of the poem's most poignant scenes.

According to The Guardian, Nolan described The Odyssey as 'the ultimate dog movie' and said he was pleased the adaptation included 'a little taste of young Argos'.

By showing the pair's first meeting, the film gives greater emotional weight to their eventual reunion and offers context for why Nolan chose to add a scene absent from Homer's original text.

The creative decision has nevertheless remained divisive. While some viewers believe the added sequence is unnecessarily upsetting, others argue it reinforces the story's themes of loyalty, sacrifice and survival, making Argos' fate even more emotionally resonant.

At the time of writing, discussion surrounding The Odyssey has largely shifted from concerns about animal welfare to debate over Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic. While the puppy scene remains one of the film's most controversial additions, there is no evidence that any dogs were harmed during production.