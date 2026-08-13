A Canadian cinema has accidentally turned a missing Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster into a viral sensation after an employee drew a homemade version of the film's artwork by hand.

The poster, displayed at a cinema in British Columbia, quickly spread online after a Reddit user shared a photo. The makeshift promo poster featured a hand-drawn Spider-Man alongside the message: 'Sorry! We never recieved the real posters! Sorry for any inconviniences!'

The artwork has since been praised by fans, with some calling it more memorable than official movie posters and celebrating its handmade charm.

Cinema Draws Its Own Brand New Day Poster

The image was originally posted on Reddit's r/marvelstudios by user u/Tenabrus, who wrote: 'The poster in our theatre for Brand New Day.'

The user explained that the cinema had not received the official promotional material, adding: 'Theatre in my town is so scuffed it couldn't even get the actual movie poster for the film. Gotta give credit to whoever they got to draw the picture though.'

The post was later identified as coming from Famous Players in Prince George, with Reddit user u/Single_Storm9743 revealed as the artist. The artist confirmed they worked at the cinema and said a manager asked them to draw the poster after it failed to arrive because of shipping issues.

Poster Sparks Hilarious Reactions

The hand-drawn artwork quickly became a hit, with one fan calling it 'arguably a great poster' and another saying it was 'better than most that come out these days'.

The poster was also dubbed 'Spooder-Man', a reference to a viral meme, with one commenter joking: 'Going Spooder-Man is really the only other choice.'

Others praised the decision to create something rather than leave the display blank.

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'The theater employee taking the time to hand-draw this with a marker instead of leaving the frame blank deserves a massive promotion,' one user wrote.

The poster also sparked discussion about human-made artwork amid the rise of AI-generated imagery.

'My respect to the one who decided to draw it by hand instead of using AI,' another commenter wrote. Others said the work had more 'heart and soul' than an AI-generated poster.

Poster Taken Down After Going Viral

Reddit user u/Single_Storm9743 later confirmed his involvement, writing: 'So yes, I'm the Spooder man poster artist.'

He revealed that the poster was removed after his boss was contacted by head office, adding that he did not want to upset the studio. The artist said he had kept the original and planned to produce a limited number of printed or redrawn copies.

Following the poster's viral success, The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the artist, identified as Landon, who said the reaction had been 'very unexpected' and that he was 'kinda still not realizing how big it is'.

'It's crazy that my art has gone that far for something so simple,' Landon said and confirmed that the design was inspired by the 'Spooder-man' meme that became popular in the 2010s.

Fans React After Poster Is Removed

The poster's removal prompted disappointment online, with users urging the artist to preserve it as a memento.

'Your funny poster brought some great joy to the Internet. Definitely preserve it if possible,' one commenter wrote.

Another called it the '#1 BEST Spider-Man poster ever made', while another criticised its removal as 'Corporate bullsh*t'.

Some fans even called for the artwork to become an official Spider-Man: Brand New Day collectible, with one writing: 'I hope Marvel turns that poster into an official one and includes it in the Blu-ray as an alternate cover.'