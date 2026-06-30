Celebrity stylist Law Roach has dismissed the viral AI-generated wedding images of Zendaya and Tom Holland, insisting the fabricated bridal gown did not come close to the real thing.

The fake photographs spread rapidly across social media, convincing millions of fans they had caught a genuine glimpse of the famously private couple's wedding.

During an appearance on the American breakfast programme Good Morning America on Monday, 29 June, Roach laughed off the viral images, saying the AI-created dress was nowhere near Zendaya's real wedding gown.

His remarks came just weeks after Holland confirmed that the Spider-Man co-stars had indeed tied the knot in a closely guarded private ceremony.

Zendaya's Stylist's Reaction to AI Wedding Photos

Roach, who has styled Zendaya for years and oversaw her real wedding look, made it clear that the viral AI images bore no resemblance to what the actress actually wore.

The fabricated photographs first surfaced in March, depicting Zendaya in a cream-coloured gown and lace veil beside Holland at an elaborate Lake Como-style ceremony.

Despite being entirely artificial, the images spread rapidly across social media platforms, convincing millions of fans they had seen genuine wedding photographs.

During his appearance on Good Morning America, Roach dismissed the AI creation, saying: 'That dress was not good enough.'

He added: 'Trust me, the dress is better than that,' before laughing off suggestions that the fake gown resembled the real one. Asked directly whether there was any similarity, Roach replied: 'Absolutely not.'

Previously, Roach explained during the 8 May 2025 episode of Complex's 'Please Explain' that fans should not expect an official reveal from the couple.

'There won't be a Vogue spread, or there won't be pictures of the wedding, and the people who she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy, so it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see,' he said.

Law Roach Spilled the Wedding Tea Last March

Wedding speculation intensified in March after Roach surprised reporters at the 2026 Actor Awards by declaring: 'The wedding has already happened. You missed it.'

Read more Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Married? Stylist Law Roach Reveals - 'You Missed It!' Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Married? Stylist Law Roach Reveals - 'You Missed It!'

The celebrity stylist stood by his remarks when questioned on the red carpet and later doubled down during the Oscars, saying: 'I said what I said.' His comments fuelled widespread rumours that the Spider-Man co-stars had secretly tied the knot long before either publicly addressed the speculation.

The rumours gathered further momentum as AI-generated wedding images spread across social media, blurring the line between fact and fiction.

Zendaya later acknowledged just how convincing the fabricated photographs had become during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing that strangers regularly congratulated her on wedding pictures that did not exist.

She recalled telling well-wishers, 'Babe, they're AI. They're not real,' adding that some people even believed they had been left off the guest list.

Tom Holland's Confirmation

The speculation finally subsided earlier this month when Holland effectively confirmed the marriage during an interview with Esquire. Asked whether his family had been fooled by the viral AI wedding photos, the British actor replied: 'No, because they were all there,' confirming that those closest to the couple had attended the private ceremony.

He declined to share further details, reflecting the couple's long-standing commitment to keeping their relationship and wedding out of the public eye.

Roach's latest remarks have since reignited discussion about AI-generated celebrity images and how convincingly fabricated content can spread online.

While fans may never see Zendaya's real wedding dress, the stylist has made one thing clear: the genuine gown looked nothing like the viral AI creation.