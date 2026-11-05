Halle Berry's ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, is seeking $240,000 in legal fees from the Oscar-winning actress amid their ongoing custody battle. The French actor says mounting legal bills and just $776.34 a month in residual income have left him struggling to afford his court battle against the Oscar winner.

The demand follows contentious court proceedings involving disputed abuse allegations, closed-door testimony from their teenage son, and a temporary custody arrangement that leaves Martinez with primary physical custody.

$240K Demand as Legal Bills Mount

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Martinez wants a judge to order Berry to pay $176,522.58 in outstanding legal fees, along with an additional $63,477.42 for future expenses. The combined demand totals exactly $240,000.

Martinez argues that his financial circumstances leave him unable to continue funding the legal battle against his former wife. He reported averaging just $776.34 a month in residuals against estimated monthly expenses of $17,555.99. He also disclosed $43,206.22 across multiple accounts. Whether Berry will ultimately be ordered to pay remains for the court to decide.

Choking Allegations Rock Custody Dispute

The financial dispute follows weeks of contentious proceedings centred on the former couple's 13-year-old son, Maceo. In court filings, Martinez alleged that Berry choked their son during a confrontation on 26 September over a virtual reality headset. Berry has denied physically abusing Maceo.

Martinez alleged that the 26 September incident was part of a wider pattern of abuse and sought a domestic violence restraining order against Berry. His court filing included a declaration outlining his claims of previous incidents, along with screenshots of text exchanges between the former couple after the alleged assault. In a message reportedly sent on 27 September, Berry appeared to express remorse, writing, 'I feel terrible about what happened last night.'

Berry has firmly denied the accusations. Her lawyer, Marina Beck, previously called Martinez's allegations 'entirely meritless and deliberately misleading.'

Her lawyer further stated, 'In a way, today's filing is not entirely unexpected from an individual with a well-documented history of erratic, possessive and violent behaviour. Fortunately, Halle is used to this kind of outrageous conduct from Mr. Martinez and, while she is deeply saddened, she will not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo's best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs.'

Son Testifies Behind Closed Doors

The dispute took another turn when Maceo testified behind closed doors, with both parents ordered to leave the courtroom. Berry and Martinez also testified, alongside Berry's fiancé, musician Van Hunt.

Berry's 18-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubry, also defended her mother against abuse allegations in a sworn court declaration. 'I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way,' Nahla stated. Her declaration directly challenged Martinez's allegations, although the court has not publicly disclosed the substance of Maceo's testimony.

Berry Pushes to Restore Shared Custody

Although the judge lifted the temporary restraining order Martinez had obtained against Berry, he allowed Martinez to retain primary physical custody of their son. Berry has sought to restore their previous 50-50 physical custody arrangement while maintaining her existing authority over decisions concerning their son's education and therapy.

For now, the custody dispute remains unresolved, with Martinez's latest financial demand adding another costly chapter to the former couple's legal battle.