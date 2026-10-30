Patrick Stewart admitted in 2023 that his relationship with his two children was 'practically non-existent', regretting that he had prioritised his acting career over his family. The Star Trek actor said the situation caused him significant grief and that he wished he had been a better father when Daniel and Sophie were growing up.

Following Stewart's death at 86 on 28 October 2026, questions have emerged about who could inherit his estimated $75 million (£56 million) fortune. He is survived by his third wife, Sunny Ozell, and his two children from his first marriage to Sheila Falconer. However, no publicly reported details of his will confirm who will receive his assets.

Who Could Inherit Patrick Stewart's $75 Million Fortune?

Stewart's immediate family includes Ozell, Daniel, and Sophie. All three could potentially feature in discussions about his inheritance, but their status as beneficiaries has not been confirmed. Stewart married American singer-songwriter Ozell in 2013. The couple met in Brooklyn in 2008 while he was performing in Macbeth and remained married until his death.

Before that, Stewart was married to Falconer, a dancer and actress. They married in 1966, separated in 1990, and had two children together. Daniel followed his father into acting, appearing in television productions, films, and theatre. His credits include Star Trek: The Next Generation, Death Train, and Blunt Talk. He is married to actress Mary Stillwaggon Stewart, and they have two children.

Sophie has largely maintained a private life and also has two children, giving Stewart four grandchildren. Without access to Stewart's will or confirmed estate arrangements, it is impossible to establish how he intended to distribute his wealth. There is no evidence that any of his immediate family members have been excluded from his inheritance.

Why Patrick Stewart Regretted His Relationship With His Children

In an October 2023 interview with the Irish Independent, Stewart discussed his relationship with Daniel and Sophie while promoting his memoir, Making It So. He acknowledged the emotional distance between them and admitted that his career had taken priority over fatherhood.

'My relationship with them is practically non-existent,' he said. 'I always put my acting work first, before my family,' he added. Stewart described the situation as a source of significant grief and acknowledged that he could have been a better parent when his children were young.

However, he also offered a more hopeful perspective, saying he believed his children seemed to have forgiven him. He was also trying to make up for lost time through his relationship with his grandchildren. His comments reflected his regret at the time but did not establish that the family remained estranged until his death.

Daniel Stewart Pays Tribute to His Father After His Death

Daniel shared a photograph of himself carrying his father on his back following news of Stewart's death on 29 October. The undated throwback image shows both men smiling and reportedly dates from their 2001 theatre production of Johnson Over Jordan at Leeds Playhouse. Daniel did not accompany it with a written statement.

The photograph offered a more recent glimpse of their family connection than Stewart's 2023 interview, although it does not establish the precise state of their relationship in his final days. Stewart had also recalled happier memories of fatherhood in a 2022 interview. He described holding Daniel as a baby as a wonderful experience and said he took on much of the childcare when Sophie was young because Falconer worked as a dancer.

Has Patrick Stewart's Will Revealed Who Will Receive His Estate?

No publicly reported details of Stewart's will, named beneficiaries, or estate distribution had emerged as of 30 October 2026. His estimated $75 million net worth, reported by Celebrity Net Worth, is not an official valuation of his estate. Its final value could differ depending on his assets, property, investments, liabilities, and taxes.

Stewart accumulated his wealth through a career spanning more than six decades, including major roles in Star Trek and the X-Men franchise, as well as extensive theatre work. For more details about his earnings and assets, read our report on Patrick Stewart's estimated $75 million fortune. Following his death, his family requested donations to the Johns Hopkins Alzheimer's Disease Research Center Fund and Alzheimer's Foundation of America Caregiver Resources instead of flowers.

Whether Ozell, Daniel, Sophie, or Stewart's grandchildren will receive specific assets or shares of his fortune remains unknown. Until details of his will or estate arrangements become public, the inheritance question remains unanswered.