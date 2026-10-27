Kesha fans have been given a new look at one of the singer's classics. After 16 years, she finally released the music video for her song, 'Backstabber'.

The video was previously leaked online as an unfinished cut, but now fans can see the final version. The music video's long-awaited release has fans calling for her to perform at the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show.

The Story Behind 'Backstabber' and Its Vaulted Music Video

Kesha got the inspiration for 'Backstabber' after a real friend of hers betrayed her.

'A very close friend of mine stole my car one night,' Kesha told Billboard in 2010. 'The car is gone, and I was like, "What a backstabber!" And then I found out that she was also talking sh-t, so I was like, "What a sh*t-talker!" ... I was like, "We should write a song about this girl."'

The music video shows Kesha getting her revenge. Not only does she get her car back, but she also slaps the girl who stole it across her face. She then walks off into the night while a few of her 'true' friends also get their revenge.

Fans were ecstatic to see the 'Backstabber' music video finally released on YouTube on 26 October.

'More artists should do this. The fans want the unreleased and vaulted stuff. Even making a new music video for a very old song the fans would love,' commented one fan.

'After all these years, it's still PERFECT and ICONIC!' another declared.

'The Trans Am is absolutely beautiful. I love me some 1960s and 1970s classic cars!' a third fan wrote. 'This song is one of my top favorites too.'

'OVER 15 YEARS LATER AND KESHA IS STILL THAT GIRL!' another fan praised Kesha. 'The way 'Backstabber' is getting the attention it deserves all these years later is INSANE! Kesha was never just a moment; she was a whole generation, an attitude, a movement, and a force nobody could ever recreate!'

'KESHA really deserves to be in the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2027,' another fan wished.

Kesha's 'Backstabber' Music Video Has Fans Calling for Super Bowl Performance

Despite never performing at a Super Bowl, one fan asked the same question almost three years ago on Reddit.

'Do you think Kesha's Super Bowl halftime show is in her future cards?' they asked. 'I believe Kesha will get a chance to perform in the Super Bowl in our lifetime. She has an amazing catalog that now spans decades and is only going to continue getting better with her newfound freedom and age.'

One fan wasn't exactly convinced. 'No chance unless she puts out new music that is a massive hit. I absolutely love her, but she's not even a stadium act...she played 3000 person venues on her last tour,' they noted, adding, 'I hope I'm wrong! Kesha rules and it would be amazing if she got the chance!!'

'I would love it, but she's just not that popular anymore,' another agreed. 'The only way I could see it happening now is if she was featured on a song or two by another artist that plays during the halftime show.'

'I don't know who said it, but from what I've read she wouldn't want to do big audiences like that anyway! As cool as it would be, it would be an incredible show for sure. I think she's happier just putting out songs and doing smaller venues now that she's free,' clarified another.

Although a Kesha Super Bowl set seems pretty unlikely, fans are pleased to see an old hit of hers being given new life with a music video.

Who Will Be Performing at the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

A press release from the NFL confirmed that Jay-Z will be headlining the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show.

Fans are speculating who will share the stage with him, but given the context and the artist's drastically different musical style, it is unlikely that Kesha would be among them.

For now, fans of the pop singer have been given a dose of nostalgia through a long-awaited music video and are pleased to experience 'Backstabber' in a different medium.