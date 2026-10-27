Jimmy Fallon joked that President Donald Trump 'almost collapsed' trying spell Mississippi after a campaign rally in Corinth on Monday, 26 October.

The remark featured in Fallon's NBC monologue and was a punchline, not a report of something that happened on stage.

The joke followed Trump's visit to Mississippi to campaign for Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith ahead of the 3 November midterm elections.

Her Democratic challenger, district attorney Scott Colom, has attracted attention in a state where Republicans ordinarily hold a considerable advantage. That electoral backdrop gave Fallon a ready-made joke.

Jimmy Fallon Turns Trump's Mississippi Appearance Into a Spelling Joke

During The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the comedian imagined Trump struggling with a word familiar to generations of American schoolchildren.

'At one point Trump tried to spell Mississippi and he almost collapsed,' Fallon said. He then suggested, equally playfully, that Mississippi might vote Democrat.

The distinction matters. The comedian was inventing an episode for comic effect, not describing footage from the president's speech. No spelling attempt or collapse appears in the published transcript of Trump's appearance at Crossroads Arena.

Treating the line as a genuine health incident would give a joke a meaning it never had. Fallon also mocked the political calculation behind sending Trump to such a reliably Republican state.

He compared the prospect of a Democratic victory there to a familiar American roadside shopping combination unexpectedly changing political colours. The humour depended on Mississippi's voting history and the attention its Senate race was receiving.

The host's monologue was broader than one spelling gag. He also joked about the approaching election and turnover in the White House press office.

The jokes were aimed at the campaign's urgency, although satire offers no evidence of what Trump or Republican strategists privately believe. For the audience, the imaginary spelling test was the easy laugh.

The real question underneath it was rather less tidy. Why was the president spending one of his final campaign days trying to shore up a Senate seat in Mississippi?

Jimmy Fallon's Trump Joke Masks a Real Senate Contest

Trump appeared at Crossroads Arena to encourage Republicans to turn out for Hyde-Smith. Colom, the Democratic contender, has sought to make the election competitive by focusing on living costs and the president's policies.

The Associated Press reported that Hyde-Smith remained favoured despite the attention on her challenger. Trump acknowledged the danger of complacency rather than predicting trouble for his preferred candidate.

'I'm here because, Cindy's doing great, but I just got to make sure,' he told the crowd. He said voters sometimes stayed home when they assumed a candidate would win comfortably.

That is a different message from Fallon's version of events. The president's stated purpose was to mobilise supporters, while Fallon portrayed his visit as material for a joke about Republican anxieties.

Both centred on the same unusual sight, an incumbent president campaigning hard in a state his party expects to win.

Colom was also present near the rally venue, according to the Associated Press. He told the agency that Mississippians deserved a senator who would listen to their concerns.

Trump, meanwhile, attacked Colom's politics in his speech, portraying him as further left than his campaign suggested. Those characterisations were campaign claims, not settled descriptions of Colom's record.

Mississippi has not elected a Democratic US senator since 1982. That history explains both Hyde-Smith's advantage and the appeal of Fallon's joke.

A closer-than-usual contest can draw national attention without establishing that an upset will occur. With polling day approaching, the practical issue for each campaign remains whether its supporters actually vote.

Trump supplied his own Mississippi wordplay during the rally, although it had nothing to do with spelling. While discussing changes to geographical names, he promised not to rename the Mississippi River.

He imagined the trouble he would face if he made such an announcement in the state itself. 'I'm in deep trouble,' he joked, according to the rally transcript.

Unlike the fictional collapse, that remark was part of the president's actual appearance. The two moments have since travelled through a news cycle where a comedian's line can sit uncomfortably close to a purported account of real events.

With Election Day approaching, Trump urged Mississippi Republicans not to assume Hyde-Smith's victory was guaranteed. He warned that supporters sometimes stayed home when they believed their candidate would win comfortably.

'Then bad things happen,' he told the crowd.