Sydney Sweeney turned heads at Variety's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles, embracing confidence and self-expression with a sheer black gown by Mônot.

The Euphoria star, 27, arrived at the Pacific Design Centre in West Hollywood on Thursday evening, pairing her daring, braless look with quiet confidence.

Speaking to Variety, Sweeney said she felt 'strong' and wanted to inspire other women to own their image — a message perfectly aligned with the night's celebration of empowerment and achievement.

A Confident Take on Body Positivity

Sweeney's translucent Mônot gown featuring a plunging neckline and open back immediately drew attention from photographers and social media users alike. Designed by Mônot's Eli Mizrahi, the look balanced elegance and audacity, further cementing Sweeney's growing status as one of Hollywood's most talked-about fashion figures.

Fans online praised her for exuding confidence and self-assurance, with many calling her outfit 'fearless' and 'empowering.' Others highlighted how the actress has consistently used red-carpet appearances to challenge Hollywood's double standards on how women are judged for their style choices.

'I want to inspire women to feel comfortable in their own skin,' Sweeney told Variety on the carpet. 'It's about feeling good, not seeking approval.' Her comment echoed sentiments she's voiced in previous interviews about redefining what confidence means for women in the entertainment industry.

Sydney Sweeney continues to use her platform to redefine what confidence and femininity look like in modern Hollywood.

Women Empowering Women

The Power of Women gala is one of Variety's signature events, honouring influential figures who use their platforms for social good. This year's honourees included Kerry Washington, Jessica Alba and Charlize Theron, each recognised for their leadership and advocacy.

Sweeney was acknowledged for her ongoing efforts in youth education and mental health support through Girls on the Rise, an initiative she founded to encourage young women pursuing careers in STEM and creative industries. Organisers praised her as 'a rare talent who combines artistic courage with real-world impact.'

Her statement resonated deeply with the event's message — that empowerment begins with authenticity.

A Viral Fashion Moment

Within hours of the event, Sweeney's look went viral on X and Instagram, sparking thousands of reactions. While most celebrated her fashion-forward choice as both elegant and bold, a few critics questioned the gown's sheer design. It was part of Sweeney's evolution from red-carpet traditionalist to style risk-taker unafraid of pushing creative boundaries.

Sydney Sweeney Going Braless at Variety 2025 Power of Women pic.twitter.com/IaFKThUHnT — Raymond Ng (@rayngls) October 30, 2025

Despite mixed opinions, Sweeney appeared unfazed, posing with fellow honourees and smiling for cameras throughout the night. According to stylists close to the production, her ensemble was intended to symbolise 'strength through transparency', a metaphor for how she continues to approach both her career and public image.

As her influence in Hollywood expands, both as an actor and producer, Sweeney's latest appearance reinforces a consistent message: confidence is not about perfection, but presence and she's owning both with unapologetic grace.

Sydney Sweeney's Instagram following surged by 200,000 within 24 hours of the event, according to Social Blade data.

Fashion, Feminism, and Fearlessness

Sweeney's rise reflects a larger shift in Hollywood's narrative — one where women own their image on their own terms. Her decision to go braless wasn't about provocation, but about personal power.

The star's growing influence as both an actor and producer positions her among a new generation of performers who merge artistry with advocacy.

Sydney Sweeney's sheer dress at Variety's Power of Women gala wasn't just a fashion statement — it was a declaration of strength.

As she continues to champion confidence and authenticity, her message is clear: empowerment isn't about perfection, it's about presence. And on that carpet, Sydney Sweeney owned both with unapologetic grace.