Who is Sydney Sweeney really dating?

The 27-year-old actress, famed for her breakout roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, has been at the centre of heated romance rumours this summer.

First linked to NFL legend Tom Brady, Sweeney's recent sighting with music mogul Scooter Braun in Venice has sent shockwaves through Hollywood, sparking widespread speculation and a captivating love triangle drama that has everyone talking.

Sydney Sweeney's Hollywood Stardom

At just 27 years old, Sweeney has established herself as one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars. Her performances in hit television series have been followed by high-profile film roles, including Ron Howard's thriller Eden and the upcoming boxing biopic Christy.

With such a rapid rise, her personal life has increasingly attracted attention. Searches about her dating history and relationships continue to trend, with her name frequently appearing alongside Brady and Braun in celebrity news coverage.

Tom Brady's Rumoured Romance with Sydney Sweeney

According to The Times of India, rumours of a possible romance between Sweeney and Tom Brady began after the pair were seen together at Jeff Bezos' wedding in Venice in June 2025, catching fans of both the actress and the retired NFL quarterback by surprise.

Brady, 48, has remained in the public eye since retiring from American football, and his name linked with Sweeney generated widespread coverage.

The rumours quickly gained traction on social media, with many speculating on whether the pair had been quietly seeing one another. However, the reports have since cooled, particularly after Sweeney's appearance with Scooter Braun.

TRENDING: #NFL legend Tom Brady has been “chatting it up” and spending time with actress Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos' wedding in Venice.



Sweeney is the “center of attention” for the single Brady and they’ve been hanging out together, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/MZRhydJOH1 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 27, 2025

Scooter Braun Sparks New Dating Buzz

According to Yahoo Entertainment, 'Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney are dating', the speculation took a fresh turn when Sweeney was photographed with Braun at Jeff Bezos's wedding celebrations in Venice.

Braun, 44, is a high-profile music manager known for representing stars including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, as well as for his public feud with Taylor Swift over the ownership of her early catalogue.

According to reports, Braun requested that those close to the situation remain discreet, fuelling further debate about his connection to Sweeney. Their appearance together has been widely interpreted as the most substantial sign yet of a possible relationship.

Public Reaction and Media Frenzy

The sightings have sparked a wave of discussion across social media, with fans divided over whether Sweeney is truly involved with Brady, Braun or neither.

Theories and memes have spread quickly, adding to the confusion and making her one of the most searched celebrities in the United States in recent weeks.

Headlines have described the situation as a dating triangle, while entertainment outlets continue to publish updates as new images and details emerge.

Who Is She Really Dating?

Despite the speculation, there has been no official confirmation of a relationship from Sweeney, Brady or Braun.

Sweeney has remained silent on the subject, choosing not to address the reports publicly. Brady has not commented on the rumours, while Braun has also refrained from making a statement.

As of now, the only established facts are the sightings that have been photographed and the reports published by entertainment and lifestyle outlets.

Until one of the parties involved speaks directly, the question of who Sydney Sweeney is really dating remains unanswered.