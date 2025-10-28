The 26th instalment of the iconic James Bond franchise is reportedly eyeing Sydney Sweeney as its next Bond Girl, but the Hollywood star isn't entirely sure she wants the role.

According to Variety, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is said to be keen to make the casting happen for the upcoming film, which will be the first in the post-Daniel Craig era.

When asked about the rumours, the 27-year-old Euphoria and Anyone But You actress paused thoughtfully before giving her answer.

'I Think I'd Have More Fun as James Bond'

'I don't know all the Bond rumours,' she admitted to Variety, 'but I've always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I'm excited and curious to see what they do with it.'

As for whether she would accept the role, Sweeney said it would 'depend on the script' before cheekily adding, 'I think I'd have more fun as James Bond.'

Her comment reignited online debate about the idea of a female 007, a topic that has resurfaced repeatedly in recent years.

Nicholas Shakespeare's biography Ian Fleming: The Complete Man revealed that talk of a female Bond actually dates back to the 1950s, when producer Gregory Ratoff reportedly floated the idea of casting Susan Hayward in the role.

In modern times, franchise producer Barbara Broccoli has consistently rejected the possibility, telling Variety in 2018 and again in 2020 that Bond 'will always be male'.

Still, the 2021 film No Time To Die marked a milestone with Lashana Lynch's character Nomi, the first woman in the series to carry the 007 codename, a move that sparked both praise and controversy among fans.

The Enduring Allure of the 'Bond Girl'

While a female James Bond may still be off the table, the franchise's tradition of introducing a new Bond Girl in each film remains central to its appeal.

Over the decades, the role has launched or cemented the careers of stars including Halle Berry, Michelle Yeoh, Eva Green, Denise Richards, and Famke Janssen.

Adding Sydney Sweeney to that list would undoubtedly strengthen her position as one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading women.

Meanwhile, speculation continues over who will succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is widely reported to be the frontrunner, while The Witcher and Man of Steel star Henry Cavill remains a fan favourite, though insiders suggest his age may work against him.

Sweeney's Upcoming Projects

While Bond speculation swirls, Sweeney's career shows no signs of slowing down. She has two major films set for release in the coming weeks.

Her next leading role comes in the biopic Christy, which is already generating Oscar buzz ahead of its 7 November premiere. The film tells the story of Christy Martin, a trailblazing professional boxer who survived years of abuse at the hands of her trainer and husband, James Martin.

'It's a very personal issue that's important to me,' Sweeney told Variety. 'I hope that through Christy and her story, it can raise more awareness.'

Following that, her psychological thriller The Housemaid hits cinemas on 19 December, rounding off a huge year for the rising star.