Speculation surrounding Sydney Sweeney's love life has once again surged online, with renewed claims linking the actress to her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi. The rumours have gained traction in the US entertainment news cycle as fans revisit the show's most controversial on-screen relationship. However, current reporting suggests the speculation is misplaced, with evidence pointing away from Elordi and towards Sweeney's reported commitment to music executive Scooter Braun following her recent split.

The renewed curiosity stems from Sweeney's continued presence in the news, driven not only by her artistic endeavours but also by her private life. As her public profile reaches new heights, rumours — even those lacking factual basis — have spread easily across social media. Speculation has repeatedly circled back to the possibility of an off-screen romance.

Euphoria Chemistry Reignites Sweeney–Elordi Rumours

Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi became household names through their performances as Cassie Howard and Nate Jacobs in HBO's Euphoria. Their characters' volatile and emotionally charged relationship has been one of the show's most talked-about storylines. The intensity of their on-screen chemistry has continued to fuel speculation, with some fans suggesting it extends beyond the screen.

Online discourse — including fan edits and viral commentary — has played a significant role in sustaining these rumours. Each new production update or cast-related discussion tends to reignite claims of a possible off-screen romance. However, these narratives are shaped almost entirely by audience perception rather than confirmed, verifiable information.

Fact-checking reports have consistently stated that there is no evidence that Sweeney and Elordi are dating. The two stars have maintained a strictly professional relationship, and neither has hinted at a romantic involvement through public statements. No reliable source has corroborated any personal connection between the actors beyond their collaboration on Euphoria.

The persistence of such rumours reflects a broader cultural trend in celebrity discourse, where fictional relationships are frequently conflated with real-life ones. This tendency is particularly pronounced when emotionally charged performances blur the line between character and actor, further fueling celebrity gossip.

Elordi Rumours Fade as Sweeney Linked to Braun

Amid ongoing speculation involving Jacob Elordi, reports suggest that Sydney Sweeney has moved on in her personal life. Earlier this year, the actress ended her engagement to longtime partner Jonathan Davino after several years together. Following the split, Sweeney publicly described herself as single and focused on her career and independence.

In the months that followed, Sweeney was linked to Scooter Braun, a prominent figure in the music and entertainment industry. Initial reports characterised the relationship as a fling, but more recent accounts suggest it has grown more serious. At present, sources describe Sweeney as 'committed' to Braun, signalling a more stable romantic connection.

The speculation has been supported by public sightings, with the pair photographed together at high-profile events and social gatherings. This stands in contrast to the complete absence of similar evidence linking Sweeney and Elordi in any capacity beyond their professional collaboration.

Braun's profile as a powerful industry executive has further heightened public interest in the relationship. For Sweeney, the reported romance coincides with a pivotal phase in her career, as she balances major film roles, her return to Euphoria, and an expanding slate of work as a producer.

The gap between confirmed reporting and online speculation highlights the challenges of public scrutiny faced by celebrities. Despite recurring rumours connecting Sydney Sweeney to Jacob Elordi, fact-based reporting consistently points to Scooter Braun as the central figure in her current romantic life.

While Sweeney remains firmly in the spotlight and her relationships continue to attract attention, available evidence suggests that the persistent Elordi speculation is largely driven by fan narratives — and that Sweeney has already moved on to a different chapter in her personal life.