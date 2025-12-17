After several years of staying out of the public eye, Mark Harmon appears to be getting closer to a return to acting. Best known for his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS, the American actor and producer is said to be reflecting on life after stepping away from the series that defined much of his career.

Harmon, who departed NCIS in 2021, after 18 seasons, has kept a relatively low profile since he left the series. However, a recent return to the show for a special crossover episode has led him to reconsider how much he misses working in front of the camera. According to a insider, his special participation 'made him realise how much he misses being in front of the camera'.

A Return That Sparked Reflection

NCIS first aired in 2003, and it quickly became one of the most successful procedural dramas on television. Harmon's character was central to that success, earning him a loyal following over nearly two decades.

In November, Harmon made a limited return to the series for a crossover episode, marking his first appearance on the show since leaving full time. According to RadarOnline, the experience proved meaningful, with one insider revealing that, after returning to the series, 'He had such a wonderful time being back on set, and now he's saying he wants to do more acting'.

While there has been no official confirmation of future projects, the appearance has fuelled quiet speculation that Harmon may not be finished with acting altogether.

Beyond NCIS: A Broader Acting Career

Although NCIS remains his most recognisable work, Harmon has built a varied career across film and television. One of his more notable film roles came in Chasing Liberty, where he played US President James Foster, a part that allowed him to explore a more restrained and dramatic style.

He is also recognised for his role as Ryan Coleman in Freaky Friday, starring alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. The film has remained a popular family comedy, and its sequel, released in August this year, brought back the original cast for another body-swap adventure.

The sequel marked Harmon's most substantial acting role since leaving NCIS and represented a gradual return. 'Mark tried to enjoy the downtime, but the truth is, he was bored out of his mind. He misses the routine, the crew, the fans, the whole buzz of being on set', the source said.

Life After NCIS and the Pull of Acting

Since stepping back from full-time acting, Harmon has focused on home life with his wife, Pam Dawber. The pair, who have been married for 38 years, are known for keeping their personal lives private, particularly in recent years.

The source noted that Harmon is not the only one who is excited about returning to the limelight; his wife is too, and she is going crazy with him 'twiddling his thumbs at home'.

For Harmon, the pull of acting appears to be more about the simple satisfaction of storytelling and collaboration. Whether through occasional screen appearances or select film roles, his recent moves suggest that retirement may not be as final as once thought.