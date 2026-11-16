Former beauty queen Tatjana Genrich has successfully traded the catwalk for the boxing ring, winning her professional debut at 33 after years away from competitive fighting.

The former Miss Deutschland winner's journey into boxing began as a teenager when she was bullied at school, prompting her to learn how to defend herself.

From Beauty Queen to Boxer

Genrich made her professional boxing debut on 14 November at the Messe Magdeburg in Germany, defeating Hungarian opponent Andrea Hajnal by unanimous decision after four rounds in the atomweight division.

The 33-year-old's victory came 17 years after her last amateur championship and marked a significant return to a sport she first pursued during her school years. Born in Russia, Genrich moved to Germany in 2003 and initially discovered boxing as a way to stand up to classmates who bullied her.

'At school I was often bullied and I wanted to find a way to defend myself. That's how it all started,' she previously told German newspaper Bild.

Her determination eventually translated into competitive success. Between 2007 and 2009, she won the Saxony-Anhalt state amateur flyweight championship three consecutive times before attending a sports school in Halle.

However, Genrich eventually shifted her attention towards modelling and beauty competitions, building a career that culminated in winning the Miss Deutschland title in 2022. She also competed internationally, earning recognition at the Miss Intercontinental pageant.

Tatjana Genrich Beats Andrea Hajnal in Professional Debut

Although she spent years away from competitive boxing, Genrich maintained her connection to the sport. She eventually reconnected with SES Boxing promoter Ulf Steinforth, whom she had known since her amateur days.

Genrich also sponsored ring-card models at the promotion's events, creating an opportunity to return to the ring.

'Since I sponsor the ring girls at his boxing events, he approached me one day and asked if I wouldn't like to get back in the ring. I finally agreed and am now about to make my professional debut,' she previously explained.

Her comeback required considerable preparation under experienced trainer Dirk Dzemski, who previously worked with former world champion Robert Stieglitz. Genrich trained five days a week while balancing her modelling commitments.

Against 19-year-old Hajnal, she secured a unanimous points victory in their four-round encounter. Her opponent suffered a bloody nose during the opening round following a strong punch, although Genrich later admitted that seeing the blood sometimes made it difficult for her to continue attacking.

Around 2,500 spectators watched the contest in Magdeburg. Following the victory, Genrich expressed excitement about finally beginning her professional career, although her trainer believes she needs another six months to reach her desired physical condition.

Ex-Miss Deutschland Sets Sights on Boxing World Title

Beyond boxing, Genrich runs Genrich Model Studios, a modelling agency in Magdeburg representing approximately 80 models. She helps prepare aspiring models for competitions, fashion shows and other events through posture, runway and choreography training.

Despite maintaining her business commitments, she has made it clear that boxing is more than a publicity exercise.

'I want to be a role model for young women and show them that you can be successful in both your career and sports,' she previously said.

Her long-term ambition is to become a world champion. For Genrich, however, winning her debut represents the first step towards fulfilling an ambition that began with wanting to stand up to bullies.