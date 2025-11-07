All isn't too well for Taylor Swift at the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards since she didn't get any nominations. The 35-year-old singer's name did not make it to the Grammy nomination list despite the generally positive reception of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. However, there is a legitimate reason for the purported snub.

Why Taylor Swift Has Zero Nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards?

The I Know You Were Trouble singer did not qualify for any category in the annual award. Although there's no denying that the 14-time Grammy winner's most recent album is great, it is not eligible for the upcoming edition of the awards.

According to Page Six, Grammy has an 'eligibility period' and those that qualify for the 68th annual Grammy Awards are only those albums released from 31 August 2024 to 30 August 2025. Swift dropped her The Life of a Showgirl album on 3 October 2025.

So, apparently, Swift wasn't snubbed at the 2026 Grammys; her album did not simply make it to the cutoff for next year's award season.

Swift, however, is expected to be among the 2027 Grammys nominees.

Taylor Swift's Fans React to Alleged Grammy Snub

The Swifties were furious after seeing the complete list of the Grammy 2026 nominations on Friday. Several artists were recognised, including Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, and Sabrina Carpenter, to name a few. To their surprise, Swift has zero nominations despite the success of her newest album.

Here are the #GRAMMYs nominees for Record of the Year 🏆



Complete list: https://t.co/cHx8Xo1g3c pic.twitter.com/jB7us9LKD7 — billboard (@billboard) November 7, 2025

'Her album was one of the most talked about albums in 2025 and she doesn't get ONE nomination from it? I call it BS,' one social media user wrote.

Some Swifties assured the others that Swift is okay without the Grammys because she's Taylor Swift, and she doesn't need it anymore.

Social Media Reactions to Taylor Swift's Zero Grammy 2026 Nomination

Social media users have mixed reactions about the 2026 Grammy nominations. Yes, many thought Taylor Swift was snubbed, but some were also not surprised that she wasn't on the list.

One X user, who apparently isn't a fan of Swift, acknowledged the Swifties' disappointment. However, for them, the reason for her missing the 2026 Grammy list was obvious because 'she can't sing.'

'[It] should be very obvious, SHE CAN'T SING! Just listen to her! I've been saying that ever since she hit the scene!' the commenter wrote.

A different social media user seemingly agreed, saying that the Cruel Summer hitmaker not getting any nominations but Katseye and Golden having chances to win a Grammy was a sign that 'the music industry is recovering.'

Taylor Swift's Grammy Awards Throughout The Years

Taylor Swift has won Grammy Awards 14 times. She is the only artist to have won Album of the Year four times for Fearless (2010), 1989 (2016), Folklore (2021), and Midnights (2024).

Swift received her first Grammy in 2010. Fearless won the Album of the Year and Best Country Album. Her single White Horse from the said album was also recognised as the Best Female Country Vocal Performance and the Best Country Song.

taylor swift - grammy record of the year nominations in career :



1. you belong with me

2. we're never ever getting back together

3. shake it off

4. blank space

5. anti hero

6. fortnight pic.twitter.com/JiiuXYP7O7 — swiftie ally now (@allywize) November 7, 2025

In 2012, she took home the Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for her single Mean. A year later, in 2013, she won the Best Song Written for Visual Media for Safe & Sound, featured in The Hunger Games.

Swift returned to the Grammy stage in 2016 after winning Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for 1989, and the Best Music Video for Bad Blood. In 2021, Swift's Folklore won the Album of the Year.

In 2024, Swift bagged the Album of the Year once more for Midnights. She also secured the Best Pop Vocal Album.

