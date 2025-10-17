When a billionaire pop icon marries a champion athlete, a quiet ceremony is simply out of the question. For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, their upcoming wedding is set to be less of a simple 'I do' and more of a global event, with wedding bells expected to ring very soon for the superstar couple.

The Love Story singer is reportedly planning an extravagant affair, and who could blame her? After all, a pop culture queen is marrying sporting royalty.

Swift herself confirmed the excitement, discussing her plans to marry the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show on 3 October 2025. It seems the sky is the limit when she finally walks down the aisle.

Why A 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Extravaganza' Is A 'No-Brainer'

Insiders who spoke with The National Enquirer revealed that there is no way Swift will settle for a small soirée. She is not just considering what she can afford, but also the fact that this wedding will only happen once.

Because of this, she's reportedly 'prepping for a once-in-a-lifetime extravaganza!'

'Taylor went back and forth, but she's decided there's no sense in doing a wedding on the smaller side', an insider said. 'There's no doubt in her mind that this is the only time she'll tie the knot, so having a bigger bash is a no-brainer'.

Swift and Kelce plan to accommodate as many guests as possible. The guest list is expected to read like a who's who of Hollywood, with celebrity friends such as Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, and Gigi Hadid anticipated to be in attendance.

'At least 300 guests, including some of the biggest names in entertainment, will be invited', the source continued.

And why stop at one dress? American fashion designer Vera Wang teased that Swift might even have multiple bridal gowns to celebrate the occasion.

'I don't think there'll be just one [dress]', Wang told E! News at the DKMS 19th Annual Gala on 14 October 2025. 'But that'd be my guess'.

With A Combined Fortune Over £1.3 Billion, No Expense Will Be Spared

Swift and Kelce aren't just household names; their bank accounts prove their immense success. The All Too Well singer is worth an estimated £1.28 billion ($1.6 billion). According to Forbes, she officially became a billionaire in October 2023, thanks to her record-breaking Eras Tour and valuable music catalogue.

Her husband-to-be has a net worth of around £72 million ($90 million). Aside from his decorated football career, he earns a significant income from high-profile endorsements and various business ventures. Kelce also co-hosts the popular weekly sports podcast New Heights with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Trading World Tours For Wedding Planning

Swift recently released her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, but she has no plans to head back out on the road.

She told Greg James of BBC Radio 1 that she was 'so tired' and would only tour 'again if I can do it as well again'. During their interview, Swift also officially invited James to the wedding, making him her first publicly invited guest.

With a new album out and no tour dates in her calendar, Swift has reportedly shifted her entire focus to planning her wedding to Kelce.

'She's very excited about planning the wedding', an insider told People.

While she is clearly thrilled, Swift has kept specific details about the celebration under wraps. After inviting James live on air, she told him she would reveal the location 'at a different time'.