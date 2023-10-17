Taylor Swift is said to be very supportive of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's rumoured new romance. She reportedly even allowed them to stay at her Rhode Island home where they could further get to know each other privately.

The suspected new couple has reportedly been spending time at the Grammy winner's eight-bedroom mansion in order to escape the curious eyes of onlookers in New York City. A source for Mirror UK claimed the 33-year-old singer is a "total romantic and loves playing cupid for her friends" and gladly offered her lavish estate as their "love nest".

The insider said that "even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help". Swift told the couple that "the door to her home is always open for them to use".

Built in 1930, the 11,000 square foot property sits on the highest point in Watch Hill and hosts eight fireplaces and a backyard pool. It boasts 700 feet of shoreline with amazing views of Little Narragansett Bay.

Swift's Rhode Island home was prominently featured in the singer's hit song "The Last Great American Dynasty". It is also familiar to Hadid as it is the site of several Fourth of July parties she attended throughout the years.

The 28-year-old Victoria's Secret model and the 48-year-old actor sparked dating rumours earlier this month when they were spotted dining at celebrity hot spot Via Carota. They also left the establishment in the same car.

They further fuelled the dating speculations when they were spotted again a few days later inside Cooper's Mercedes-Benz SUV. They were seen arriving back in New York after a reported weekend getaway together. The mum-of-one was seen hauling out a Prada tote and Louis Vuitton duffle bag while the "A Star Is Born" actor carried a black backpack and duffle bag.

Quick trip to her farm?

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are seen for a SECOND time as they return to NYC after a weekend trip sparking dating rumours



The car was newly purchased as it still had the stickers on the left side of the front windshield pic.twitter.com/drpZkiqo0U — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) October 9, 2023

Another insider claimed that Hadid "had sort of a crush on" Copper for a while so there is an "attraction" between them. But for now they are "having fun" while they are still getting to know each other. The source added of the model: "She's independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don't see anything serious happening right away if at all."

Cooper's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, with whom he shares six-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, reportedly introduced him to Hadid and they quickly hit it off. They were "bonding over their daughters" when the actor asked her out. Hadid is a mum to three-year-old Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

However, Swift has yet to comment on reports that she opened her Rhode Island home as a love nest to Cooper and Hadid, who also have yet to address the romance speculations.