Adults who were sexually abused as children in Pennsylvania may face another year without the proposed opportunity to bring civil claims that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations. As the state's legislative session winds down, the Republican-controlled Senate has yet to pass legislation establishing a proposed two-year window that would allow eligible survivors to file otherwise time-barred lawsuits.

The state House approved the latest version of a proposed constitutional amendment in June, but the Senate has not passed it this session. Both chambers approved an amendment in 2021, three years after a landmark grand jury report detailed child sexual abuse in Pennsylvania's Catholic dioceses, but a clerical error by former Governor Tom Wolf's administration prevented it from reaching the ballot.

Voter ID Becomes the Sticking Point

Since the 2021 setback, Senate Republicans have sought to link the abuse amendment to a separate constitutional change requiring voters to show identification each time they cast a ballot.

Governor Josh Shapiro criticised the strategy during his February budget address. 'Leader [Matt] Bradford has put a clean bill on the House floor six different times over the last three years, and it has passed each time. But I got to say it, I have to call it out — Senate Republicans have refused to act,' he said.

Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward said Republicans wanted to help victims but had legal concerns about using ordinary legislation rather than a constitutional amendment. Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, meanwhile, argued that Democrats were preventing voters from deciding both issues at the ballot box.

The disagreement has left the constitutional amendment stalled, despite continued calls for action from survivors and advocates.

🚨 BREAKING: Pennsylvania Republicans blocked a bill to allow child sex abuse survivors to sue their abusers. pic.twitter.com/4NKZCNhxQg — GOP Ls (@GOP__Ls) October 24, 2026

Two Paths, One Stalemate

State Representative Nate Davidson, a Democrat, has pursued legislation that would establish a retroactive window through ordinary law rather than a constitutional amendment. His proposals include House Bill 462, which would amend state law, and House Bill 464, which proposes a constitutional amendment.

Under Article XI of Pennsylvania's Constitution, a constitutional amendment must pass both chambers in two successive legislative sessions with identical wording before being submitted to voters. Ordinary legislation follows a different process: it must pass both chambers and be presented to the governor, subject to constitutional provisions governing vetoes and enactment.

House Democrats have argued that Pennsylvania is falling behind other states. Several other states, including neighbouring states, have adopted similar retroactive-window laws.

WTF IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE?



Pennsylvania Republicans let survivors of child sexual abuse be denied a chance to sue their abusers. How do you vote against giving survivors a shot at justice? https://t.co/sVXKSqM1IF — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) October 25, 2026

'Eventually, the Hammer Is Coming Down'

Former House Speaker Mark Rozzi, himself a survivor of abuse by a Catholic priest, largely blamed Senate Republicans for the impasse. He also argued that Shapiro could do more to broker a deal.

'Victims that are hanging on for this law to pass and victims who haven't come forward yet, they deserve their day in court,' Rozzi said. He also predicted that institutions accused of aiding and abetting abusers would eventually face accountability, saying, 'Eventually, the hammer is coming down on them.'

For survivors whose claims have expired, the continued impasse means the proposed legal window remains unavailable. If lawmakers restart the constitutional amendment process next year, the measure would need to pass both chambers in successive sessions and receive voter approval before taking effect.

The voter ID dispute remains a major obstacle to the constitutional route, although the separate ordinary-legislation approach offers another potential path to reform.

With only a limited number of legislative voting days remaining after the November election, proposals that fail to pass both chambers may have to be reintroduced in the next session.