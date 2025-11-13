Tara Testa is a familiar name, especially to Chris Evans' fans, since he has been seen publicly with her and talked about her in previous interviews. What most didn't expect was the two to be involved in cheating rumours, as they had been honest about their relationship.

The pair has insisted that they are just friends. Also, the photos of them making public appearances together were taken before Evans started dating his now-wife, Alba Baptista.

What's Known About Chris Evans and Tara Testa's Relationship?

Chris Evans mentioned Tara Testa in an interview in 2011. According to him, his bulldog Dodger often stayed with 'a girl named Tara.'

The Marvel actor also mentioned that they were both raised in Boston, where they grew up together, suggesting that they had known each other for years.

Four years later, Testa joined the Captain America star at the 2015 Academy Awards red carpet. The sighting sparked dating rumours.

Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts even referred to Tesla as Evans' 'girlfriend.' However, she immediately clarified that they were not dating, saying, 'Oh no! I'm not his girlfriend,' E! News reported.

Evans doubled down on her revelation, saying that they were just 'best friends.'

'No, let's clarify,' he added with a laugh. 'This is one of my best friends on the planet from back home.'

Testa and Evans made another public outing at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party. The duo, however, was joined by her brother, Scott, at the time.

Who Is Chris Evans' Best Friend Tara Testa?

There aren't many details about Tara Testa, probably because she's not a celebrity, unlike Chris Evans. Most information known about her is limited to her public sightings with Evans.

Other information about Testa sprang from blind items reporting about Evans' alleged infidelity. She had been referred to as the 'mystery brunette' or 'brunette companion' that Evans had been seeing at Back Bay.

However, there are no photos to support the claims that they have been seeing behind Alba's back.

Chris Evans And Tara Testa Cheating Rumours

The cheating rumours between the childhood best friends started with a blind item circulating on social media mentioning an unnamed 'A-list actor from Boston' seeing a brunette shortly after welcoming his firstborn with his wife. Social media users immediately concluded that the actor was Chris Evans because earlier this month, he and his wife, Alba Baptista, welcomed their daughter, Alma Grace.

Several tabloids picked up the rumour and alleged that the pair had continued to see each other.

'Remember the whispers from Back Bay about the city's favorite movie hero and his late-night habits from last week?' @CrazyDayPoster wrote on X. 'They haven't quieted down.'

The blind item claimed that the 'brunette companion' is still seeing the actor, but she 'changed her routine' by allegedly taking different entrances, leaving the premises earlier, and 'keeping her head down.'

Evans' cheating rumours raised eyebrows because his wife had just given birth. The allegations have also received mixed reactions on social media.

Some couldn't believe it, while others said they weren't surprised. One alleged that Evans and Testa have been 'hooking up for years' and the people who know both are aware of it. X user @190811jungkook also wondered why Evans' girl best friend, Testa, tolerates him treating her as 'a long-term side piece.'

One should note, however, that the reports about Chris Evans allegedly cheating on his wife, Alba Baptista, with his best friend, Tara Testa, have remained unverified.