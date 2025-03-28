For many Westerners, Japan is synonymous with cutting-edge technology and futuristic innovation. Yet, as Valentina Linardi, a corporate professional who moved there three years ago, has discovered, some aspects of the work culture remain surprisingly traditional.

From outdated communication methods to unique workplace customs, this US expat reveals three unexpected realities of working in Japan, offering a fascinating insight into its blend of old and new.

Discovering The Quirks Of Japanese Offices

'When I moved from Italy to Japan three years ago, I felt overwhelmed by how different my life felt,' wrote Valentina Linardi, the author of this Business Insider article and a writer who has lived on three different continents with plans to experience more.

The Asian nation shocked Linardi with numerous surprises, particularly concerning its workplace environment and employment practices. Upon her arrival, Linardi took on a corporate position within a well-established Japanese organisation.

While Linardi's insights stem from her journey, she highlights several facets of Japanese professional life that require adjustment.

Fax Machines Surprisingly Common In Japan

Despite the decline of fax machine use in many nations, Linardi, who holds a degree in Linguistic and cultural mediation from the University of Milan, has been struck by their continued prevalence in Japanese offices and even households.

Just a month into her corporate role, Linardi encountered the need to submit her timesheet to human resources in physical form, a departure from the digital methods she was accustomed to. 'My manager asked me to send it via fax as if it were the most natural thing in the world,' Linardi wrote.

'I was surprised. As a millennial, I hadn't seen anyone use a fax machine since 2010,' she added. Linardi received consent upon inquiring about the possibility of email submission. However, the colleague's confusion almost matched her own initial surprise.

Fax Machines More Common Than Consoles In Japan

A 2020 study conducted by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications revealed the widespread presence of fax machines, with 33.6% of Japanese households owning one, according to a report by Unseen Japan.

While tablet ownership slightly surpasses fax machine ownership at 38.7% of Japanese households, the prevalence of fax machines (33.6%) exceeds that of gaming consoles found in only 29.8% of homes.

This indicates that fax machines are indeed more widespread in Japanese households than gaming consoles. Nevertheless, a significant age disparity exists regarding fax machine ownership.

According to the 2016 iteration of the same study, individuals in their 50s accounted for a substantial 48% of fax machine ownership. In contrast, only a minimal 1.9% of those in their 20s reported having a fax machine.

Why Do Fax Machines Persist?

According to reporter Okada Yuka, the persistence of fax machines can be attributed to habit for many; they possess one simply because they always have. For others, it remains a requirement, as certain order forms for both personal and professional use necessitate having a fax.

Furthermore, institutions such as elementary schools, government agencies, and hospitals frequently rely exclusively on faxes for communication, including elementary schools still using faxes to receive absence notifications.

Japanese Work Happy Hours: Beyond Just Drinks

An implicit aspect of employment at a Japanese company often involves participation of nomikai, which are essentially gatherings centred around drinking.

Linardi explains that nomikai can be planned in advance and frequently organised by a female staff member to ensure broad attendance. Alternatively, they may arise more spontaneously with little prior notice.

I don’t know man but one can ruin life and health with any drug. Also alcohol is deeply rooted into society and culture in Japan, take nomikai for example. I don’t see how this is any better. No offense, just the other point of view. pic.twitter.com/MWVhDp8w7J — Deno (@Galaxxius) December 13, 2024

From Linardi's perspective, declining a nomikai invitation risks being perceived as discourteous by senior staff and fellow workers. These gatherings often involve considerable alcohol consumption, and Linardi has personally experienced pressure to continue drinking while attending.

'Though I don't love the idea of these meetings, I understand how they may appeal to many workers in Japan,' she added.

The Shifting Landscape Of Japan's Nomikai Culture

For many years, Nomikai – after-hours drinking get-togethers – have formed a fundamental aspect of corporate life in Japan, fostering trust, strengthening team unity, and easing workplace hierarchies. However, with the rise of remote work, a greater emphasis on work-life balance, and evolving employee priorities, the tradition of Nomikai in Japan is changing.

As highlighted in a LinkedIn post by the staffing solutions provider REALBRIDGE, a 2023 survey conducted by Mynavi revealed that more than 60% of younger workers, particularly those belonging to Generation Z, would rather forgo Nomikai to prioritise their personal time.

The increase in hybrid work arrangements has lessened the sense of obligation among employees to engage in after-work social activities. Furthermore, a growing emphasis on health and wellness leads more professionals to opt for non-alcoholic social interactions, evidenced by the 8% annual growth of Japan's alcohol-free beer market, according to Nikkei Asia.

Contrasting Trends in Employee Tenure

While lifelong employment was once the norm, it is becoming less common in many parts of the world. In contrast, countries like Italy and the United States exhibit a culture where 'job-hopping'—frequently changing employers throughout one's career—is widely accepted.

In Japan, a significant portion of the workforce holds 'seishain' status, representing permanent, full-time employment with a strong expectation of long-term commitment to a single company.

Despite prolonged economic stagnation, a ResearchGate survey conducted by Ryo Kambayashi of Musashi University revealed that ten-year job retention rates for core employees in Japan (those aged 30-44 with at least five years of tenure) have remained remarkably stable at approximately 70 percent over the past twenty-five years, showing little impact from Japan's Great Recession of the 1990s on their job security.

Traditional 'Seishain' Employment Contracts in Japan

Traditional seishain employment contracts in Japan typically offer strong job security through regulations that restrict dismissals, establish guidelines for consistent salary increases and bonuses, and often include provisions where the employer covers a significant portion of the employee's taxes.

🇯🇵Did you know that Japan has a unique and enduring concept in its employment culture known as "Shūshin koyō" (終身雇用) or "lifetime employment"? This fascinating practice, deeply rooted in Japanese culture, involves individuals staying with one company for their entire career. pic.twitter.com/hgyOTKphZJ — Horizons (@horizons_global) December 9, 2023

This emphasis on long-term commitment is deeply rooted in the practice of 'Shushin Koyo,' a lifetime employment system where some office workers, upon joining a company directly after graduation, commit to remaining with that same employer until their retirement.

Furthermore, leaving a job in Japan can present significant challenges, sometimes requiring workers to even engage in professional resignation services, and the act of quitting is often met with cultural disapproval.